Christina Lake Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2023 (“Q3’23”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.



Q3’23 Highlights

Revenue up 30% to $8.9M over nine-month period end Q3’22;

Distillate volumes sold increased by 85% compared to the nine-month period ending Q3’22;

Gross profit of $4.0M or 45.2% before fair value adjustments for the nine-month period;

Decreased G&A expenses by $137k or 4% from prior year period

“Through a steadfast commitment to meeting our customers’ ever-expanding demands and consistently delivering high quality products, CLC has continued to maintain impressive sales growth in Q3,” said Mark Aiken, Chief Executive Officer of Christina Lake Cannabis. “Our agility in responding to dynamic market conditions is evident through the successful introduction of our expanded product lines, garnering positive customer feedback and substantial reorders. Our continued success is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, our continuous drive for operating efficiency, and our focus on innovation.”

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 $ Change



% Change



Revenue from the sale of goods $ 8,939,679 $ 6,885,968 $ 2,053,711 30 % Costs of sales (4,895,324 ) (3,284,724 ) 1,610,600 49 % Gross profit before fair value adjustment 4,044,355 3,601,244 443,111 12 % Changes in fair value of inventory sold (2,305,915 ) (1,173,677 ) 1,132,238 96 % Gross profit from sale of goods 1,738,440 2,427,567 (689,127 ) (28 %) Fair value change growth biological asset 2,614,303 3,002,383 (388,080 )

(13 %) General and administrative expenses (3,134,742 ) (3,271,790 ) (137,048 ) (4 %) Other items (722,949 ) 1,556 (724,505 ) (46562 %) Income (loss) 495,052 2,159,716 (1,664,664 ) (77 %) Income (loss) per share 0.00 0.02 Gross margin % 45.2 % 52.3 % Financial Position Working capital 4,139,795 3,683,558 Inventory 1,954,344 4,621,213 Biological assets 4,035,020 4,380,074 Total assets 18,836,093 21,483,084 Total liabilities 7,121,404 6,725,056

Distillate volumes sold increased by 85% from the comparative period ending Q3’22 resulting in revenue growth of 30% to $8.9M from $6.9M despite market price compression in the price of distillate. Revenue growth was primarily driven by increased demand in distillate.

Gross Margin Before Fair Value Adjustments was 45.2% compared to 52.3% in the prior year period. The decline in gross margin is primarily attributed to a significant drop in the price of wholesale distillate. Cost of goods sold increased by 49% from the comparative period due to the significant increase in distillate volume produced and sold as noted above. The Company continues to work towards production efficiencies to combat price compression in the wholesale distillate market as production and sales continued to ramp up.

Total general & administrative (“G&A”) expenses declined by $137k or 4% from prior comparative period, driven by year-over-year reductions in consulting fees, management fees, insurance, marketing, share based compensation and repairs and maintenance expenses, which were partially offset by increases in depreciation, professional fees, research and development, salaries and regulatory fees. G&A decreased to 35% of revenue during the period, compared with 48% in the prior year.

Income (Loss) and comprehensive income (loss) in Q3’23 was $495k which is a $1.7M decrease from the prior year period income of $2.2M. The year-over-year decrease in income is primarily driven by an increase in changes in fair value of inventory sold of $1.1M, a reduction in income from other items relating to a one-time settlement of $258k and debt modification of $386k in the comparative period, and a decrease in the fair value change in biological asset adjustment of $388k.

Cash and Working Capital

As at August 31, 2023, the Company had working capital of $4,139,795 (November 30, 2022 – $3,683,558) which consisted of cash of $1,728,432 (November 30, 2022 - $1,810,639), receivables of $2,312,232 (November 30, 2022 - $1,906,820), prepaid expenses of $51,757 (November 30, 2022 - $3,885), inventory of $1,954,344 (November 30, 2022 - $5,766,418), Biological assets of $4,035,020 (November 30, 2022 - $Nil). Current liabilities, being accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion of loan and current portion of convertible debentures, $5,941,991 (November 30, 2022 – $5,832,954).

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development license (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal site. CLC focuses its production on creating high quality extracts and distillate for its B2B client base with proprietary strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation to enhance extraction quality.

On behalf of Christina Lake Cannabis:

“Mark Aiken”

Mark Aiken, CEO

For more information about CLC, please visit: www.christinalakecannabis.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this news release, the Company reports "Gross Margin Before Fair Value Adjustments", a financial measure that is not determined or defined in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Gross Margin Before Fair Value Adjustments does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and the Company's methods of calculating this financial measure may differ from methods used by other companies. Accordingly, such non-IFRS financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. This measure is provided as additional information to complement IFRS by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Gross margin before fair value adjustments are non-GAAP financial measures that is calculated as revenue less cost of goods sold, excluding changes in fair value of biological assets and change in fair value of biological assets through inventory sold.

This data is furnished to provide additional information and are non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company uses these non-IFRS measures to provide shareholders and others with supplemental measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, frequently use these non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. As other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently than the Company, these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

