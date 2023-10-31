Motorcycle Helmet Market Revenue to Cross USD 4.6 billion by 2031, Garnering a 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031: TMR Report

Motorcycle clubs and communities have been growing, creating opportunities for helmet brands to form partnerships and collaborations. The use of advanced materials like carbon fiber and advanced composites in helmet construction can lead to lighter yet more protective helmets.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global motorcycle helmet market was estimated to have acquired US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 6.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 4.6 billion.



Stringent safety regulations and laws mandating the use of helmets while riding motorcycles have been a significant driver of the market, which includes both existing regulations and the potential for new regulations in different regions. The growth of eCommerce has made it easier for consumers to purchase helmets online, providing a broader range of options and easy access to information and reviews.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64673

Key Findings of the Market Report

The growing popularity of motorcycles, particularly in emerging markets, has been a significant growth factor. The demand for helmets increases, as more people buy motorcycles.

Awareness campaigns and safety initiatives, along with increasing knowledge about the importance of helmet usage for injury prevention, have led to a higher adoption rate.

Helmet manufacturers have been incorporating advanced technologies like Bluetooth communication, heads up displays, noise cancellation features, and improved impact protection into their products.

Motorcycle tourism and adventure riding have gained popularity. The trend has led to the demand for specialized helmets designed for touring, adventure riding, and off road activities.

Market Trends for Motorcycle Helmets

The increasing number of female motorcycle riders has led to a demand for helmets designed specifically for women, which can be an untapped market segment.

The growth of the electric motorcycle market presents opportunities for helmet manufacturers to design helmets that cater to the unique needs and preferences of electric motorcycle riders.

The adherence to global safety standards such as DOT, ECE, and Snell, is crucial for helmet manufacturers. Adhering to these standards and obtaining certifications can be a competitive advantage.

There may be opportunities for smart helmet integration with these technologies, enhancing safety and communication for riders, as the automotive industry moves toward connected and autonomous vehicles.

Global Market for Motorcycle Helmets: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the motorcycle helmet market in different regions.

Asia Pacific

The number of two wheelers in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and affordable two wheelers, which is driving demand for motorcycle helmets, as they are essential for safety.

There is a growing awareness of road safety in Asia Pacific, as governments and non profit organizations are campaigning to promote safe riding practices, which is leading to more people wearing motorcycle helmets.

North America

Motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular in North America as a form of transportation, recreation, and sport, which is driving demand for motorcycle helmets, as they are essential for safety.

Adventure biking is becoming increasingly popular in North America, which is driving demand for motorcycle helmets that are specifically designed for off road riding.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=64673

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market: Key Players



The following companies are well known participants in the global Motorcycle Helmet market:

ARAI Helmets

Bell Helmet

Dainese S.p.A.

Manufacturas Tomas SA

HJC Helmets

Nolan Helmets SpA

Schuberth GmbH

Shark Helmets

Shoei Co. Ltd.

Studds Accessories Ltd.

A few of the key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Shoei In 2023, Shoei announced the launch of its new VFX WR1 helmet, which is designed for off road riding and features a lightweight, durable shell and a multi directional impact protection system. Arai In 2023, Arai announced the launch of its new Corsair X helmet, which is designed for sport riding and features a new aerodynamic shell and a VAS visor that reduces eye strain. AGV In 2023, AGV announced the launch of its new Pista GP RR helmet, which is designed for MotoGP racing and features a new carbon fiber shell and a Pro Spoiler 2.0 rear spoiler.

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Segmentation

Product Type

Full Face Helmet

Half Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet



Price Points

Low Price (Less than US$ 50)

Medium Price (US$ 50 – US$ 200)

High Price (More than US$ 200)



Application

On-road

Off-road

End-user

Adults

Kids

Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Websites E-commerce

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Small Retail Format





Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Motorcycle Helmet Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=64673<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com