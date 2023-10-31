Rezolve's AI Brain Assistant Transforms Web Search and Revolutionizes Multilingual Document Analysis

Also note that this press release should be read in conjunction with a video available at Rezolve Investor News.



LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British data scientists have unveiled Brain Assistant, areal-time conversational search engine which includes the ability for a user to upload content for analysis and interrogation, marking a ground-breaking shift in how users interact with the internet.



Unlike traditional search engines and AI models like ChatGPT, Brain Assistant offers an interactive experience that compiles and analyses real-time data, delivering comprehensive and sensible answers to user queries. By providing analysis, Brain Assistant ensures users are always up-to-date with the latest news and developments.



"We're not just providing information; we're providing understanding. Our technology sifts through the vast expanse of the internet to deliver the most relevant, up-to-the-minute results in a conversational manner," said Dan Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, the company behind Brain Assistant.

As well as real-time search results, Brain Assistant also gives users the ability to upload documents and spreadsheets with the ability to review and question their own content.



Users can experience this revolutionary technology firsthand at www.mybrain.zone and organisations in the legal, research and retail sectors have already started using Brain Assistant.

Brain Assistant utilises cutting-edge technology to provide its revolutionary real-time conversational search experience. Through advanced algorithms and models, the system performs deep analyses of original prompts and queries, enabling it to accurately and precisely answer natural language questions.

By combining real-time processing of internet and user-ingested data, Brain Assistant delivers up-to-date and comprehensive results. Its multidimensional lookup matching capability allows it to sift through vast amounts of processed data and formulate correct responses using the power of generative AI. This innovative approach ensures that users receive the most relevant and timely information, setting Brain Assistant apart from traditional search engines and AI models. With its ability to extrapolate and specific summaries, not just raw information, Brain Assistant is poised to redefine the future of internet search.



Chief Data Scientist Dr. Senka Krivic - Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Sarajevo, has been testing the technology for the past 18 months. She said, "Brain Assistant is a game-changer in the world of search engines. Its ability to compile and analyse real-time data in a conversational manner sets it apart from anything else on the market. It has the potential to revolutionize how we access information and stay informed in today's fast-paced world."



Dr. Salman Ahmed, CTO of Rezolve AI, added, "Brain Assistant is a revolutionary leap in conversational assistants, combining real-time processing of internet and user-ingested data to accurately and precisely answer natural language queries. Our algorithms and models perform deep analyses of the original prompts/queries and perform multidimensional lookup matching processed data to formulate correct responses using the power of generative AI."



About Brain Assistant:



Brain Assistant is a leading innovator in artificial intelligence, dedicated to transforming the way users interact with the internet. With its ground-breaking conversational search engine, Brain Assistant is pioneering a new era of real-time, interactive internet search. Visit www.mybrain.zone for more information.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

Brain Assistant has been developed by Rezolve AI, a leading international commerce specialist that creates technologies to redefine and transform the retail experience. Combining innovative payment enablement technologies with sophisticated artificial intelligence, Rezolve revolutionises the consumer shopping experience.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Urmee Khan

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

44-7576-094-040



For Armada Acquisition Corp. I: Investor Contact:

Mike Bishop

Bishop IR, LLC

mike@bishopir.com