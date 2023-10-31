Mawar Debris from Residential Right of Way Cleaned Up in All 19 Villages

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal mission comes to a close as contractors completed cleanup of eligible Typhoon Mawar related debris from residential right of way in all 19 villages in Guam.

A coordinated effort among the Office of the Governor of Guam, Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense, the Mayors Council of Guam, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Department of Agriculture, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Department of Public Works, Environmental Chemical Corp., Pacific Federal Management and FEMA made it possible to carry out the debris removal and to support Guam residents on their recovery journey.

The Governor’s Office has made the initial request to FEMA and its partner agencies to conduct the mission. The mayors of Guam have been an indispensable resource throughout the right of way mission. The mayors provided critical information to USACE on the locations of residential roads and acted as advocates for their community. The local mayors have signed the memorandum on debris removal in all 19 villages. USACE asks that any remaining debris including ineligible and hazardous waste be disposed of properly and not be left out. Any debris remaining will be the residents’ responsibility to dispose of.

Certain forms of ineligible debris may be taken to one of the three Guam Solid Waste Authority residential transfer stations in Harmon, Hagåt and Malojloj. Transfer station operation hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Monday. A nominal fee is required for disposal of household trash.

Residents are urged to dispose of their solid waste properly. Illegal dumping is a violation of Guam law. In accordance with 10 GCA §51115(b), illegal dumping is subject to fines of up to $1,000 per day, per violation, along with the cleanup cost associated with the violation.

To view the Debris Mission Dashboard detailing the completed debris mission operation, visit

Guam Debris Mission DR4715 - Dashboard (PUBLIC) (arcgis.com)

For an FAQ answering common questions about the debris mission, visit

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Debris Mission FAQ | FEMA.gov

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, please visit our website.

Follow FEMA at X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).