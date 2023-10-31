Submit Release
LGI Homes Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net Income of $67.0 million, or $2.85 Basic EPS and $2.84 Diluted EPS
  • Net Income Before Income Taxes of $89.4 million
  • Home Sales Revenues of $617.5 million
  • Home Closings of 1,751
  • Average Sales Price per Home Closed of $352,678
  • Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues of 25.7%
  • Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues of 27.2%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Highlights

  • Net Income of $147.1 million, or $6.24 Basic EPS and $6.21 Diluted EPS
  • Net Income Before Income Taxes of $193.2 million
  • Home Sales Revenues of $1.8 billion
  • Home Closings of 4,971
  • Average Sales Price per Home Closed of $352,075
  • Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues of 22.8%
  • Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues of 24.5%  
  • Active Selling Communities at September 30, 2023 of 106
  • Net Orders of 5,646
  • Ending Backlog at September 30, 2023 of 1,377 homes valued at $509.9 million
  • Total Owned and Controlled Lots at September 30, 2023 of 72,109

*Non-GAAP

Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Total liquidity of $243.2 million at September 30, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents of $47.0 million and $196.2 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility
  • Net debt to capitalization of 38.8% at September 30, 2023

Management Comments

“Our outstanding results in the third quarter, including the significant progress we made on increasing our profitability metrics, demonstrate the success of our operational initiatives and the resilience of our business model in the face of challenging market conditions,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“Along with double-digit, year-over-year growth in closings, revenue and community count, we made significant progress on our profitability objectives. I am pleased to report that our gross margins are back in-line with their pre-pandemic, historical levels. In the third quarter, we delivered gross margins of 25.7% and adjusted gross margins of 27.2%. The 340 basis point sequential improvement in our adjusted gross margins outperformed the 150 basis point guidance we provided last quarter. Additionally, we delivered a pre-tax profit margin of 14.5%, also representing a 340 basis point sequential improvement and higher than any other third quarter result delivered prior to the pandemic. These outstanding results are a testament to the focused execution of our teams around the country. Undeterred by volatile rate movements and market uncertainty, our dedicated employees continue to construct, sell and close homes while delivering the best service in the industry.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Despite the current headwinds, the fundamentals underlying the housing market remain strong and our long-term outlook for the industry is positive. Based on our performance year to date and a strong start to the fourth quarter, we are well-positioned to achieve all of our goals and objectives for 2023 and beyond.”

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2023. The Company now expects:

  • Home closings between 6,700 and 7,000
  • Active selling communities at the end of 2023 between 115 and 125
  • Average sales price per home closed between $350,000 and $355,000
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 23.0% and 23.5%
  • Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.5% and 25.0% with capitalized interest accounting for the majority of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin
  • SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues of approximately 13.0%
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 24.0%

This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2023 are similar to those experienced so far in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2023 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 (the “Earnings Call”).

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the Worlds’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2023 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

 
LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
 
    September 30,   December 31,
      2023       2022  
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 46,981     $ 31,998  
Accounts receivable     35,651       25,143  
Real estate inventory     3,056,966       2,898,296  
Pre-acquisition costs and deposits     34,661       25,031  
Property and equipment, net     41,872       32,997  
Other assets     97,238       93,159  
Deferred tax assets, net     9,624       6,186  
Goodwill     12,018       12,018  
Total assets   $ 3,335,011     $ 3,124,828  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Accounts payable   $ 67,289     $ 25,287  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     274,681       340,128  
Notes payable     1,190,366       1,117,001  
Total liabilities     1,532,336       1,482,416  
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
EQUITY        
Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,503,340 shares issued and 23,563,868 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 27,245,278 shares issued and 23,305,806 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022     275       272  
Additional paid-in capital     319,795       306,673  
Retained earnings     1,837,627       1,690,489  
Treasury stock, at cost, 3,939,472 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022     (355,022 )     (355,022 )
Total equity     1,802,675       1,642,412  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 3,335,011     $ 3,124,828  
 


 
LGI HOMES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Home sales revenues   $ 617,539     $ 547,074     $ 1,750,166     $ 1,816,193  
                 
Cost of sales     458,734       391,275       1,350,608       1,270,628  
Selling expenses     49,781       33,938       141,811       111,605  
General and administrative     26,748       27,284       84,334       84,657  
Operating income     82,276       94,577       173,413       349,303  
Other income, net     (7,173 )     (14,124 )     (19,793 )     (21,960 )
Net income before income taxes     89,449       108,701       193,206       371,263  
Income tax provision     22,407       18,311       46,068       78,811  
Net income   $ 67,042     $ 90,390     $ 147,138     $ 292,452  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 2.85     $ 3.88     $ 6.24     $ 12.42  
Diluted   $ 2.84     $ 3.85     $ 6.21     $ 12.29  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     23,546,061       23,272,811       23,562,374       23,552,211  
Diluted     23,640,686       23,488,325       23,696,095       23,805,086  
 

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Home sales revenues   $ 617,539     $ 547,074     $ 1,750,166     $ 1,816,193  
Cost of sales     458,734       391,275       1,350,608       1,270,628  
Gross margin     158,805       155,799       399,558       545,565  
Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales     8,580       4,617       24,475       14,865  
Purchase accounting adjustments (1)     767       1,162       5,511       5,470  
Adjusted gross margin   $ 168,152     $ 161,578     $ 429,544     $ 565,900  
Gross margin % (2)     25.7 %     28.5 %     22.8 %     30.0 %
Adjusted gross margin % (2)     27.2 %     29.5 %     24.5 %     31.2 %


  (1)   Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.
  (2)   Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.
       

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rates and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2023   As of September 30, 2023
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 		  Community
Count at End of
Period
Central   $ 183,615   561   $ 327,299   34.7   5.4   34
Southeast     149,593   452     330,958   23.7   6.4   24
Northwest     67,666   131     516,534   11.0   4.0   11
West     94,950   249     381,325   14.3   5.8   15
Florida     121,715   358     339,986   20.0   6.0   22
Total   $ 617,539   1,751   $ 352,678   103.7   5.6   106
 


    Three Months Ended September 30, 2022   As of September 30, 2022
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 		  Community
Count at End of
Period
Central   $ 228,448   681   $ 335,460   33.0   6.9   34
Southeast     138,478   419     330,496   23.3   6.0   24
Northwest     46,774   95     492,358   7.0   4.5   7
West     65,064   155     419,768   11.0   4.7   11
Florida     68,310   197     346,751   18.7   3.5   17
Total   $ 547,074   1,547   $ 353,635   93.0   5.5   93
 


    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
Central   $ 564,580   1,724   $ 327,483   35.3   5.4
Southeast     397,618   1,216     326,988   24.1   5.6
Northwest     212,885   433     491,651   10.1   4.8
West     256,575   672     381,808   13.3   5.6
Florida     318,508   926     343,961   18.3   5.6
Total   $ 1,750,166   4,971   $ 352,075   101.1   5.5
 


    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Reportable Segment   Revenues   Home
Closings		   ASP   Average
Community
Count		   Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
Central   $ 807,400   2,460   $ 328,211   31.3   8.7
Southeast     328,510   1,018     322,701   21.0   5.4
Northwest     220,440   429     513,846   8.6   5.5
West     244,603   598     409,035   11.2   5.9
Florida     215,240   668     322,216   19.0   3.9
Total   $ 1,816,193   5,173   $ 351,091   91.1   6.3
 

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and (ii) owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of September 30, 2023.

    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023		   As of September 30, 2023
Reportable Segment   Home Closings   Owned (1)   Controlled   Total
Central   1,724   21,048   3,624   24,672
Southeast   1,216   14,756   4,907   19,663
Northwest   433   5,981   2,138   8,119
West   672   9,176   2,195   11,371
Florida   926   5,340   2,944   8,284
Total   4,971   56,301   15,808   72,109


  (1)   Of the 56,301 owned lots as of September 30, 2023, 42,618 were raw/under development lots and 13,683 were finished lots. Finished lots included 1,471 completed homes, including information centers, and 3,009 homes in progress.
       

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data

   Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023 (4)   2022 (5)
Net orders (1)     5,646       4,373  
Cancellation rate (2)     22.8 %     21.0 %
Ending backlog – homes (3)     1,377       1,255  
Ending backlog – value (3)   $ 509,932     $ 428,293  


  (1)   Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.
  (2)   Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.
  (3)   Ending backlog consists of homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.
  (4)   As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 273 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.
  (5)   As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 591 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.


CONTACT:   Joshua D. Fattor
    Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
    (281) 210-2586
    investorrelations@lgihomes.com

