TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

  • 1.9% increase in net sales
  • 31.7% gross margin
  • 17.9% operating margin, 18.5% on an adjusted basis
  • 21.4% adjusted EBITDA margin

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild continues to perform well and produce solid operating results, a testament to our team’s hard work and focus on profitable growth. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our non-residential business. Both our Installation and Specialty Distribution segments reported mid-single digit volume growth related to the commercial and industrial end markets they serve.

“Our strong track record of executing on our plan can be attributed, in part, to our relentless focus on driving improvements in both productivity and operational efficiencies. In addition, our unique and diversified business model provides multiple avenues for growth, and we see continued opportunities in all three end markets we serve.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the three months ended September 30, 2022)

3 Months Ended 9/30/23 Reported Change
Sales $1,326,120 1.9%
Gross Margin 31.7% 130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.8% 50 bps
Operating Profit $237,492 6.6%
Operating Margin 17.9% 80 bps
Net Income $167,602 9.0%
Net Income per diluted share $5.27 10.7%
     
3 Months Ended 9/30/23 Adjusted Change
Sales $1,326,120 1.9%
Gross Margin 31.7% 130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.2% 0 bps
Operating Profit $245,932 9.7%
Operating Margin 18.5% 130 bps
Net Income $172,507 11.4%
Net Income per diluted share $5.43 13.1%
EBITDA $283,690 9.4%
EBITDA Margin 21.4% 150 bps
     

Nine Month Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the nine months ended September 30, 2022)

9 Months Ended 9/30/23 Reported
 		Change
Sales $3,908,620 4.4%
Gross Margin 31.0% 130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.8% 0 bps
Operating Profit $674,025 13.5%
Operating Margin 17.2% 130 bps
Net Income $467,870 13.5%
Net Income per diluted share $14.74 16.7%
     
9 Months Ended 9/30/23 Adjusted Change
Sales $3,908,620 4.4%
Gross Margin 31.0% 130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.4% (20 bps)
Operating Profit $688,224 14.6%
Operating Margin 17.6% 160 bps
Net Income $477,551 15.1%
Net Income per diluted share $15.04 18.3%
EBITDA $797,520 13.4%
EBITDA Margin 20.4% 160 bps
     

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended September 30, 2022)

Installation 3 Months
Ended 9/30/23		 9 Months
Ended 9/30/23		   Specialty Distribution 3 Months
Ended 9/30/23		 9 Months
Ended 9/30/23
Sales $821,673 $2,397,818   Sales $571,009 $1,703,871
Change       Change    
Volume -3.5% 1.4%   Volume -0.2% -2.0%
Price 3.6% 4.0%   Price -1.9% 1.4%
M&A 4.8% 3.1%   M&A 0.0% 0.0%
Total Change 4.9% 8.6%   Total Change -2.1% -0.7%
Operating Margin 21.3% 20.6%   Operating Margin 15.5% 14.5%
Change 160 bps 220 bps   Change 40 bps 20 bps
Adj. Operating Margin 21.6% 20.7%   Adj. Operating Margin 15.5% 14.6%
Change 200 bps 230 bps   Change 20 bps 20 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin 23.7% 22.9%   Adj. EBITDA Margin 18.2% 17.2%
Change 210 bps 230 bps   Change 20 bps 20 bps
             

Capital Allocation
We generate significant free cash flow and acquisitions remain our number one capital allocation priority. Our seasoned M&A team continues to identify strong prospects in our residential, commercial, and industrial insulation end markets and we expect to remain active on this front,” added Buck.

Through October 31, the Company has completed four acquisitions which are expected to contribute approximately $173 million in annual revenue. In addition, the Company announced in late July its agreement to acquire Specialty Products and Insulation (“SPI”) in an all-cash transaction valued at $960 million. This leading North American specialty distributor and custom fabricator of mechanical insulation is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately $700 million.

2023 Outlook(1)
($ in millions)

Metric Low
 		  High
Sales $ 5,130     $ 5,210  
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,025     $ 1,055  
               

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.
(1) This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, October 31, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management’s formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management’s formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.                      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)                  
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                  
                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net sales $ 1,326,120     $ 1,300,998     $ 3,908,620     $ 3,744,201  
Cost of sales   905,430       905,250       2,695,916       2,633,155  
Gross profit   420,690       395,748       1,212,704       1,111,046  
                       
Selling, general, and administrative expense   183,198       172,874       538,679       516,997  
Operating profit   237,492       222,874       674,025       594,049  
                       
Other income (expense), net:                      
Interest expense   (18,830 )     (14,561 )     (55,427 )     (39,936 )
Other, net   6,015       (303 )     12,542       103  
Other expense, net   (12,815 )     (14,864 )     (42,885 )     (39,833 )
Income before income taxes   224,677       208,010       631,140       554,216  
                       
Income tax expense   (57,075 )     (54,264 )     (163,270 )     (142,060 )
Net income $ 167,602     $ 153,746     $ 467,870     $ 412,156  
                       
Net income per common share:                      
Basic $ 5.30     $ 4.79     $ 14.81     $ 12.72  
Diluted $ 5.27     $ 4.76     $ 14.74     $ 12.63  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Basic   31,615,110       32,076,285       31,588,740       32,404,275  
Diluted   31,788,812       32,279,820       31,744,856       32,643,161  
                       


TopBuild Corp.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)                
(in thousands)                        
                         
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income $ 167,602     $ 153,746     $ 467,870     $ 412,156  
Other comprehensive (loss) income:                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment   (3,008 )     (15,158 )     3,029       (14,133 )
Comprehensive income $ 164,594     $ 138,588     $ 470,899     $ 398,023  
                         


TopBuild Corp.              
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands)              
  As of
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 615,612     $ 240,069  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $17,880 at September 30, 2023, and $16,281 at December 31, 2022   870,890       836,071  
Inventories, net   357,179       438,644  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   38,104       34,257  
Total current assets   1,881,785       1,549,041  
               
Right of use assets   209,707       205,892  
Property and equipment, net   264,581       253,484  
Goodwill   2,039,777       1,966,994  
Other intangible assets, net   606,940       614,967  
Other assets   11,300       16,453  
Total assets $ 5,014,090     $ 4,606,831  
               
LIABILITIES              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 455,840     $ 487,114  
Current portion of long-term debt   48,057       40,068  
Accrued liabilities   183,084       199,370  
Short-term operating lease liabilities   64,632       60,880  
Short-term finance lease liabilities   2,057       2,207  
Total current liabilities   753,670       789,639  
               
Long-term debt   1,383,717       1,417,257  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   252,419       251,481  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves   58,343       59,783  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   151,970       149,943  
Long-term finance lease liabilities   4,596       6,673  
Other liabilities   1,548       2,349  
Total liabilities   2,606,263       2,677,125  
               
EQUITY   2,407,827       1,929,706  
Total liabilities and equity $ 5,014,090     $ 4,606,831  
               
  As of September 30,
  2023   2022
Other Financial Data              
Receivable days   51       48  
Inventory days   36       48  
Accounts payable days   60       63  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $ 772,229     $ 752,750  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †   14.6 %   15.5 %
               

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches

TopBuild Corp.          
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
           
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023   2022
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:                 
Net income $ 467,870     $ 412,156  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization   98,216       93,051  
Share-based compensation   11,080       9,673  
Loss on sale of assets   2,733       76  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   2,161       2,147  
Provision for bad debt expense   7,380       8,837  
Loss from inventory obsolescence   3,617       5,127  
Change in certain assets and liabilities:          
Receivables, net   (52,482 )     (152,578 )
Inventories, net   82,960       (101,148 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (3,267 )     (807 )
Accounts payable   (21,361 )     49,079  
Accrued liabilities   (9,027 )     3,469  
Other, net   (1,402 )     6,548  
Net cash provided by operating activities   588,478       335,630  
           
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment   (48,076 )     (56,044 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (147,614 )     (20,500 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   14,674       2,877  
Net cash used in investing activities   (181,016 )     (73,667 )
           
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:          
Repayment of long-term debt   (27,711 )     (28,968 )
Proceeds from revolving credit facility         70,000  
Repayment of revolving credit facility         (70,000 )
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards   (6,350 )     (11,719 )
Exercise of stock options   2,489       2,028  
Repurchase of shares of common stock         (200,050 )
Payment of contingent consideration   (300 )     (1,674 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (31,872 )     (240,383 )
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash   (47 )     (1,975 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   375,543       19,605  
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period   240,069       139,779  
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $ 615,612     $ 159,384  
           
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:          
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 45,525     $ 80,186  
Accruals for property and equipment   305       395  
           


TopBuild Corp.                                    
Segment Data (Unaudited)                                    
(dollars in thousands)                                    
                                     
  Three Months Ended September 30,          Nine Months Ended September 30,     
    2023       2022     Change      2023       2022     Change 
Installation                                    
Sales $ 821,673     $ 783,056       4.9 %   $ 2,397,818     $ 2,208,717     8.6 %
                                     
Operating profit, as reported $ 175,218     $ 154,236           $ 494,394     $ 406,835      
Operating margin, as reported   21.3 %     19.7 %           20.6 %   18.4 %    
                                     
Rationalization charges   1,882       (807 )           1,882       (334 )    
Acquisition related costs   26       15             516       112      
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 177,126     $ 153,444           $ 496,792     $ 406,613      
Operating margin, as adjusted   21.6 %     19.6 %           20.7 %   18.4 %    
                                     
Share-based compensation   436       268             1,124       956      
Depreciation and amortization   17,417       15,610             50,700       46,615      
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 194,979     $ 169,322       15.2 %   $ 548,616     $ 454,184     20.8 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted   23.7 %     21.6 %           22.9 %   20.6 %    
                                     
Specialty Distribution                                    
Sales $ 571,009     $ 583,543       (2.1 )%   $ 1,703,871     $ 1,715,196     (0.7 )%
                                     
Operating profit, as reported $ 88,269     $ 88,364           $ 247,583     $ 245,534      
Operating margin, as reported   15.5 %     15.1 %           14.5 %   14.3 %    
                                     
Acquisition related costs   10       660             350       1,235      
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 88,279     $ 89,024           $ 247,933     $ 246,769      
Operating margin, as adjusted   15.5 %     15.3 %           14.6 %   14.4 %    
                                     
Share-based compensation   434       296             987       938      
Depreciation and amortization   15,102       15,662             44,414       43,697      
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 103,815     $ 104,982       (1.1 )%   $ 293,334     $ 291,404     0.7 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted   18.2 %     18.0 %           17.2 %   17.0 %    
                                     


TopBuild Corp.                                  
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                                  
(dollars in thousands)                                  
                                   
  Three Months Ended September 30,          Nine Months Ended September 30,       
  2023   2022   Change    2023   2022   Change 
Total net sales                                  
Sales before eliminations $ 1,392,682     $ 1,366,599           $ 4,101,689     $ 3,923,913        
Intercompany eliminations   (66,562 )     (65,601 )           (193,069 )     (179,712 )      
Net sales after eliminations $ 1,326,120     $ 1,300,998     1.9 %   $ 3,908,620     $ 3,744,201     4.4 %
                                   
Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 263,487     $ 242,600           $ 741,977     $ 652,369        
General corporate expense, net   (14,494 )     (8,920 )           (35,280 )     (28,371 )      
Intercompany eliminations   (11,501 )     (10,806 )           (32,672 )     (29,949 )      
Operating profit, as reported $ 237,492     $ 222,874           $ 674,025     $ 594,049        
Operating margin, as reported   17.9 %     17.1 %           17.2 %     15.9 %      
                                   
Rationalization charges   1,882       (807 )           1,882       (334 )      
Acquisition related costs   6,558       2,107             12,317       6,759        
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 245,932     $ 224,174           $ 688,224     $ 600,474        
Operating margin, as adjusted   18.5 %     17.2 %           17.6 %     16.0 %      
                                   
Share-based compensation   4,194       2,611             11,080       9,673        
Depreciation and amortization   33,564       32,430             98,216       93,051        
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 283,690     $ 259,215     9.4 %   $ 797,520     $ 703,198     13.4 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted   21.4 %     19.9 %           20.4 %     18.8 %      
                                   
Sales change period over period   25,122                   164,419              
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period   24,475                   94,322              
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales   97.4 %                 57.4 %            
                                   

† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.

TopBuild Corp.                      
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)                      
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                      
                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Gross Profit Reconciliation                      
                       
Net sales $ 1,326,120     $ 1,300,998     $ 3,908,620     $ 3,744,201  
                       
Gross profit, as reported $ 420,690     $ 395,748     $ 1,212,704     $ 1,111,046  
                       
Acquisition related costs                     121  
Gross profit, as adjusted $ 420,690     $ 395,748     $ 1,212,704     $ 1,111,167  
                       
Gross margin, as reported   31.7 %   30.4 %     31.0 %   29.7 %
Gross margin, as adjusted   31.7 %   30.4 %     31.0 %   29.7 %
                       
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation                      
                       
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $ 183,198     $ 172,874     $ 538,679     $ 516,997  
                       
Rationalization charges   1,882       (807 )     1,882       (334 )
Acquisition related costs   6,558       2,107       12,317       6,638  
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $ 174,758     $ 171,574     $ 524,480     $ 510,693  
                       
Operating Profit Reconciliation                      
                       
Operating profit, as reported $ 237,492     $ 222,874     $ 674,025     $ 594,049  
                       
Rationalization charges   1,882       (807 )     1,882       (334 )
Acquisition related costs   6,558       2,107       12,317       6,759  
Operating profit, as adjusted $ 245,932     $ 224,174     $ 688,224     $ 600,474  
                       
Operating margin, as reported   17.9 %   17.1 %     17.2 %   15.9 %
Operating margin, as adjusted   18.5 %   17.2 %     17.6 %   16.0 %
                       
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation                      
                       
Income before income taxes, as reported $ 224,677     $ 208,010     $ 631,140     $ 554,216  
                       
Rationalization charges   1,882       (807 )     1,882       (334 )
Acquisition related costs   6,558       2,107       12,317       6,759  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted   233,117       209,310       645,339       560,641  
                       
Tax rate at 26.0%   (60,610 )     (54,421 )     (167,788 )     (145,767 )
Income, as adjusted $ 172,507     $ 154,889     $ 477,551     $ 414,874  
                       
Income per common share, as adjusted $ 5.43     $ 4.80     $ 15.04     $ 12.71  
                       
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   31,788,812       32,279,820       31,744,856       32,643,161  
                       


TopBuild Corp.                      
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net sales                      
Same branch:                      
Installation $ 784,025     $ 783,056     $ 2,328,800     $ 2,208,717  
Specialty Distribution   571,009       583,543       1,703,871       1,715,196  
Eliminations   (66,562 )     (65,601 )     (193,069 )     (179,712 )
Total same branch $ 1,288,472     $ 1,300,998     $ 3,839,602     $ 3,744,201  
                       
Acquisitions (a):                      
Installation $ 37,648     $     $ 69,018     $  
Total acquisitions   37,648             69,018        
Total $ 1,326,120     $ 1,300,998     $ 3,908,620     $ 3,744,201  
                       
EBITDA, as adjusted                      
Same branch $ 277,497     $ 259,215     $ 787,212     $ 703,198  
Acquisitions (a)   6,193             10,308        
Total $ 283,690     $ 259,215     $ 797,520     $ 703,198  
                       
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales                      
Same branch (b)   21.5 %           20.5 %      
Acquisitions (c)   16.4 %           14.9 %      
Total (d)   21.4 %     19.9 %   20.4 %     18.8 %
                       
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales                      
Same branch (e)   NM             88.1 %      
Acquisitions (c)   16.4 %           14.9 %      
Total (f)   97.4 %           57.4 %      
                           

(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
NM Not Meaningful

TopBuild Corp.                          
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)                          
(in thousands)                          
                           
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income, as reported $ 167,602     $ 153,746     $ 467,870     $ 412,156  
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:                          
Interest expense and other, net   12,815       14,864       42,885       39,833  
Income tax expense   57,075       54,264       163,270       142,060  
Depreciation and amortization   33,564       32,430       98,216       93,051  
Share-based compensation   4,194       2,611       11,080       9,673  
Rationalization charges   1,882       (807 )     1,882       (334 )
Acquisition related costs   6,558       2,107       12,317       6,759  
EBITDA, as adjusted $ 283,690     $ 259,215     $ 797,520     $ 703,198  
                           


TopBuild Corp.                                      
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)                                      
(in thousands)                                      
  2022   2023   Trailing Twelve Months Ended
  Q4   Q1   Q2   Q3   September 30, 2023
Net Sales $ 1,264,543     $ 1,265,238     $ 1,317,262     $ 1,326,120     $ 5,173,163  
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   45,575       30,745       25,753       4,258       106,331  
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,310,118     $ 1,295,983     $ 1,343,015     $ 1,330,378     $ 5,279,494  
                                       

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches

TopBuild Corp.              
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)            
(in millions)              
               
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023
    Low       High  
Estimated net income $ 597.0       625.0  
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:            
Interest expense and other, net   54.0       51.0  
Income tax expense   210.0       219.0  
Depreciation and amortization   133.0       131.0  
Share-based compensation   15.0       14.0  
Acquisition related costs   16.0       15.0  
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 1,025.0     $ 1,055.0  
               

