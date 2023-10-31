embecta to Recognize National Diabetes Awareness Month by Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell

Advocacy and professional groups join global diabetes care company at Nasdaq to bring awareness to diabetes and commemorate 100 years of serving people with diabetes

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company, announced it will ring the Nasdaq opening bell today, in recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month in November. The coming year is also a time to celebrate the company’s heritage in providing solutions to people living with diabetes, including 100 years since the development and launch of the first syringe dedicated to insulin delivery.

Advocacy and professional groups including the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES), Beyond Type 1, Beyond Type 2, Camp Nejeda, Children with Diabetes, Diabetes Education and Camping Association (DECA), the Diabetes Foundation, Taking Control of Your Diabetes (TCOYD), The Diabetes Link, and The diaTribe Foundation are joining embecta at the Nasdaq MarketSite to ring the opening bell.

"It’s an honor to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell today as we commemorate the beginning of Diabetes Awareness Month with our partners who are dedicated to the well-being of those living with diabetes," said Devdatt “Dev” Kurdikar, Chief Executive Officer of embecta. “embecta is grateful to work alongside people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers, and advocacy organizations that are committed to improving access to education, creating community and helping people live a life unlimited by diabetes.”

Today, 1 in 10 adults around the world, an estimated 537 million people, live with diabetes1 and almost half don’t know they have it. embecta is committed to addressing this challenge through innovative solutions and partnerships and leveraging its wealth of talent and 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life.

“The close-knit diabetes community grows even stronger and more united as we work together to deepen our understanding about diabetes and evolve the pathway to finding a cure,” said Deborah Dugan, Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2. “We are all committed to changing what it means to live with diabetes, and we are profoundly grateful to partner with embecta to support and embrace this mission.”

“Providing people with the educational, management, support and clinical resources they need to live a healthier life with diabetes takes a collaborative effort across the entire healthcare continuum,” said Matthew Hornberger, Chief Executive Officer, ADCES. “We’re pleased to join embecta and these mission-driven advocacy organizations to bring more awareness to the unique needs of people living with diabetes.”

The bell ringing ceremony will be streamed live via Nasdaq’s Facebook page. Additionally, highlights from the ceremony will be shared across embecta’s social media channels. Please visit embecta.com for additional information regarding Diabetes Awareness Month.

About embecta

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) is an interprofessional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. For more information, visit adces.org.

About Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit dedicated to the diabetes community. The organization serves the largest digital audience of any diabetes nonprofit with the mission to help people living with diabetes stay alive and thrive. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community—across all types of diabetes—helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org or beyondtype2.org.

About Camp Nejeda

Camp Nejeda has been providing summer camp programs for kids with T1D since 1958. The camp continues to be operated by the Camp Nejeda Foundation, Inc., an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with type 1 diabetes and their families through education, empowerment, camaraderie, supportive programs, and fun. For more information about Camp Nejeda's newest programs, visit campnejeda.org.

About Children with Diabetes

Children with Diabetes is an Ohio-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and support to families living with type 1 diabetes. Children with Diabetes focuses on care today, to prepare for a cure tomorrow. As a global resource, they provide support, education and inspiration to empower families and all people living with diabetes to enjoy healthy, enriched lives. For more information, visit childrenwithdiabetes.com.

About the Diabetes Education and Camping Association

The Diabetes Education and Camping Association (DECA) is a non-profit organization that unites the global diabetes camping community. DECA provides resources and leadership to over 400 diabetes camps worldwide. They also assist parents and families in making the connection to a diabetes camp. DECA's mission is to advance programs that impact the lives of children living with diabetes. They hope to help campers gain the knowledge and confidence they need to live successful lives with diabetes. For more information, visit diabetescamps.org.

About the Diabetes Foundation

The Diabetes Foundation (DF) is a comprehensive and reliable source of help, hope and better health for children, adults and their families living in New Jersey. The Diabetes Foundation offers free education and support programs in partnership with medical, health and wellness professionals to ensure that individuals with prediabetes, Type 1, Type 2, or gestational diabetes have the knowledge and tools necessary to reduce their risk of developing diabetes or to delay or avoid the long-term complications of living with uncontrolled blood sugar. For more information, visit diabetesfoundationinc.org.

About Taking Control of Your Diabetes

Guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy and productive life, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes® (TCOYD) educates and motivates people with diabetes to take a more active role in their condition and provides innovative and integrative continuing diabetes education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes. Taking Control Of Your Diabetes is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Charitable Educational Organization. For more information, visit tcoyd.org.

About The Diabetes Link

The Diabetes Link is the only national organization that specializes in ensuring all young adults (ages 17-30) living with diabetes can thrive. The Link provides accessible opportunities, resources, community and peer support which empower young adults with diabetes to live a life without limits. The Links' mission is delivered through in-person (college chapter network) and online peer support communities (a private discord server), a free online educational hub that features resources developed for young adults, by young adults, in partnership with clinical experts. Signature programs include the Off to College, which prepares both future college students and their parents for the transition, the NextGen Fellowship for future diabetes industry leaders. For more information, visit thediabeteslink.org.

About The diaTribe Foundation

The diaTribe Foundation was founded with a mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prediabetes and to advocate for action. They are committed to helping people with diabetes live happier, healthier, and more hopeful lives through their diaTribe Learn publication. They also aim to influence the national conversation by bringing the patient point of view to the FDA and to other policy makers, improving diabetes literacy in the media, and convening the world’s brightest minds to develop innovative solutions through strategic and global initiatves such as the Time in Range Coalition (www.timeinrange.org) and our efforts in highlighting how stigma affects people with diabetes (www.dstigmatize.org). For more information, visit diatribe.org.

