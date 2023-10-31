Submit Release
EU4Business launches series of talks for Ukrainian women investors

The EU4Business programme is launching a series of ‘Women in Business – Inspiring Conversations’ online discussions.

The discussions are specially designed for women owners and managers of small and medium-sized businesses. They aim to unlock their innovative potential and help them learn the tools to turn investment ideas into reality. 

The discussions are scheduled for 2, 16 and 30 November and 14 December. 

The participation is free.

To participate, registration is required once in four events. 

The series is organised as part of the international cooperation programme ‘EU4Business: Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation of SMEs’, funded by the European Union and Germany and implemented by the German government. It aims to create better conditions for the development of Ukrainian SMEs, support innovation and stimulate exports.

