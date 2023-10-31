Ukraine Support Task Force completes 100th delivery to the country, providing over 5,000 tons of aid 

The Energy Community Secretariat’s Ukraine Support Task Force (ECS-USTF) has announced the completion of its 100th delivery, bringing total deliveries to over 5,000 tons of equipment and liquids supplied to Ukraine.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, and co-chaired by the European Commission, with contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

The equipment delivered since the start of the war in 2022 directly helps the infrastructure operator companies to repair damage, and ensure continued essential services to Ukrainian families and the economy. The type of goods delivered to Ukraine includes power transformers, cables, high voltage equipment, communication devices, generators, vehicles, methanol, IT equipment and tools for the repair and rebuilding of the energy sector. ECS-USTF has also assisted in the delivery of boilers, pumps, pipes, etc. for district heating and water supply.

