Verve and Lilly Relationship Expands to Include Verve’s In Vivo Gene Editing Programs Targeting PCSK9 and ANGPTL3

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly). Lilly has acquired from Beam Therapeutics certain product rights to Verve’s cardiovascular in vivo gene editing programs targeting PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, as well as a third undisclosed cardiovascular disease (CVD) target. Verve’s PCSK9 product candidates, VERVE-101 and VERVE-102, and ANGPTL3 product candidate, VERVE-201, are designed to potently and durably lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol throughout the lifetime of patients with or at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), the most common form of CVD.

For the PCSK9 and ANGPTL3 product candidates, Lilly now holds the product rights previously held by Beam, including the right to opt-in to share 33% of worldwide development expenses and to jointly commercialize and share profits and expenses related to commercialization in the United States on a 50/50 basis. Verve holds all product rights for the PCSK9 and ANGPTL3 programs outside the United States. Under the collaboration agreement, Verve retains control of the development and commercialization of all collaboration products. Additionally, Lilly also acquired Beam’s right to opt-in to co-fund and share in potential profits on similar terms for a third undisclosed CVD target.

“We are thrilled to gain Lilly as a potential long-term partner for the next stage of development of our gene editing medicines for people with ASCVD,” said Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Verve. “Lilly brings valuable know-how in the cardiometabolic space, as well as commercialization expertise of products for large indications. Lilly’s significant investment in acquiring Beam’s product rights confirms Lilly’s confidence in Verve’s programs and the supporting preclinical and interim clinical data. We continue to be impressed by Lilly’s commitment to genetic medicines, and their team’s interest in applying gene editing technology to the cardiometabolic space closely aligns with Verve’s vision.”



Ruth Gimeno, Ph.D., group vice president, diabetes, obesity and cardiometabolic research at Lilly, added: “Gene editing is an exciting new frontier for medicine, potentially allowing durable efficacy with one-time treatment. Verve is a leader in developing gene editing therapies for cardiovascular disease, and we are pleased to expand our relationship with Verve to develop much needed new treatment options for people with cardiovascular disease.”

This transaction represents an expansion of the relationship between Verve and Lilly. Previously, in June 2023, Verve and Lilly had entered into an exclusive research collaboration focused on advancing Verve’s preclinical stage in vivo gene editing program targeting lipoprotein(a).

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, potentially transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial three programs – VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 – target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease, in order to durably reduce blood LDL-C levels. VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 are designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and are being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients not at goal on oral therapy. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and ultimately to treat patients with refractory hypercholesterolemia. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

