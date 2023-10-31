Brunswick Corporation Reports Exceptionally Strong Sales and Share Gains during the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced another record-breaking performance at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) with exceptionally strong sales and share gains for many of Brunswick’s award-winning brands, including:

Mercury Marine reported record outboard market share for the sixth consecutive year in Ft. Lauderdale, accounting for an all-time high 57% of all outboard engines at the event and close to 70% of all outboards in the on-water portion of the show. Mercury has increased its outboard share at FLIBS by more than 21 points since 2017.

Boston Whaler increased unit sales by 38% and revenue by 22% vs. the 2022 show, selling a broad mix of units, including many boats 30 feet and above.

Sea Ray reported a 26% increase in unit sales and a 24% increase in revenue vs. the 2022 show, with a healthy mix, including a large number of 400 SLX models.

Navico Group products were again installed on most US OEM boats and international models. Additionally, the Simrad brand saw share gains from last year's show and there was significant interest among consumers in Mastervolt power management systems and RELiON batteries.

Flite exhibited at FLIBS for the first time since being acquired by Brunswick. The brand showcased several its new e-foil models, including the recently announced premium model developed in collaboration with designer Marc Newson.

“Our experience and performance at this year’s Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show, which is mainly a show for larger and more premium brands and products, was even stronger than anticipated but consistent with our broader experience that the premium parts of the market are continuing to demonstrate resiliency,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our brands had an outstanding show, which is a testament to our dedicated global teams and our award-winning product portfolio. Mercury’s continued market share growth at FLIBS has been an extraordinary story over the past seven years, while Boston Whaler and Sea Ray again reported very strong sales. Navico Group products were present on most of the boats at the show while our Harris, Bayliner, and Flite brands had very positive engagement with global consumers and channel partners. We are, again, very encouraged by consumer interest in all our brands at one of the most important saltwater boat shows in the world.”

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Engine Parts & Accessories, BLA and Land ‘N’ Sea. Our Navico Group and its industry-leading technology brands consist of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our Boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. In addition, our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 18,000 employees operating in 27 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003