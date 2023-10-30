UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators International Expert Workshop Online kick-off session

On October 27, 2023, UNESCO successfully launched an International Expert Workshop Online for the renewal of the UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators Expert Facility. This kick-off session constituted the first part of a comprehensive training that has been organized in two parts. The second parts will take place from 15 January to 17 January 2024 in three online sessions of three hours each.

The workshop began with opening remarks from Mr. Ernesto Ottone R., UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, as well as from Ms. Erica Gerretsen, Director of the Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG-INTPA) of the European Commission, and from Dr. Silvia Montoya, Director of the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS).

Jyoti Hosagrahar, Deputy Director of World Heritage, introduced the UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators initiative, providing insightful content on the contribution of culture to Sustainable Development and the need to 'make culture visible' in various contexts. UNESCO experts who have supported implementation of the UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators in different countries and cities across different regions of the world, presented their experience on the pilot phase of implementation, sharing lessons learned, opportunities, and challenges. Their presentations emphasized the need for collaboration among institutions, meticulous data collection, and proactive engagement with local communities.

The workshop closed with the words of Ms. Elsa Helin, Programme Specialist at the Unit for Democracy and Human Rights for the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

This workshop stands as a pivotal step toward the renewal of UNESCO Expert Facility. Subsequent sessions of the workshop will take place in January, with group projects assigned to the experts in the intervening period to provide them the opportunity to gather the necessary data. The groundwork laid here promises exciting developments in the understanding and application of cultural data. For more information, visit https://whc.unesco.org/en/culture2030indicators/