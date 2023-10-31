Submit Release
Man Sought After Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect sought for a robbery that happened in Northwest, DC.

 

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at approximately 3:05 a.m., the suspect entered a store in the Unit block of Thomas Circle, Northwest, and approached the sales counter. The suspect took currency from a cash register then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P225zsSaZKM

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23158669

###

