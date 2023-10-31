Moomoo Singapore Deploys Nasdaq Trade Surveillance Solutions to Uphold Market Integrity

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and Moomoo Singapore, a fully digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform, announced today that Moomoo Singapore will leverage Nasdaq Trade Surveillance technology to advance its surveillance and market integrity efforts. Aligning with the company’s mission to provide retail investors a seamless, trustworthy trading experience, the move reinforces the digital brokerage’s commitment to safeguarding market integrity, promoting fair trading practices and maintaining a secure trading environment. With 30 years of expertise and a growing community of retail brokers, Nasdaq Trade Surveillance will enable Moomoo Singapore to adapt their surveillance programs to help better protect their investors and meet regulatory obligations.



Gavin Chia, CEO, Moomoo Singapore said: “With the implementation of Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, we are reinforcing our commitment to maintaining a fair, transparent, and secure trading environment for our valued users. The advanced surveillance capabilities provided by this system will help enable us to proactively monitor trading activities, detect irregularities, and swiftly address any potential market misconduct. As a leading digital investment platform and the most downloaded brokerage app in Singapore, we will continue to reinforce our position and take charge to protect investors’ interest.”

Designed to analyse vast amounts of trading and market data, Nasdaq Trade Surveillance has over 30 years’ experience providing robust and sophisticated technology for the detection of market abuse. Nasdaq’s surveillance technology is widely adopted by regulators, international exchanges, and global banks to effectively assist in detecting abnormal behaviours with over 200 tailored alerts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Moomoo Singapore to Nasdaq’s surveillance community,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, SVP, Anti-Financial Crime Technology at Nasdaq. “As the market landscape continues to evolve, digital brokerages like Moomoo are at the forefront of servicing retail investors who are more active than ever before. The need for comprehensive surveillance technology is essential to maintain fair and orderly market participation and protect investors from market abuse.”

The implementation of the Nasdaq Trade Surveillance System comes as part of Moomoo Singapore's ongoing efforts to strengthen its overall risk management framework. Alongside existing measures, the enhanced surveillance capabilities will enable the firm to take proactive steps to help drive transparency on the platform.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds social media tools to provide connectivity to all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

In Singapore, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.moomoo.com/sg) offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000). Moomoo Singapore was the first digital brokerage to receive all five memberships from the SGX Group for the securities and derivatives markets. In September 2023, moomoo became the No. 1 most downloaded brokerage app in Singapore.

