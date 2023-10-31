Investor Alert: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation into Montauk Renewables, Inc.; Urges Montauk Renewables Stockholders to Contact Abbott Cooper Regarding Their Legal Rights

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) (“Montauk Renewables” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors to determine whether Montauk Renewables’ board of directors (the “Montauk Board”) has violated fiduciary duties owed to Montauk Renewables stockholders in connection with actions having the effect of entrenching the Montauk Board and insulating it from accountability to the Company’s stockholders.



Montauk Renewables stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.

Abbott Cooper PLLC is dedicated to shareholders’ rights and empowering shareholders through strategic counsel and legal advocacy. For additional information about Abbott Cooper PLLC, please visit www.abbottlawyer.com.

CONTACT:

Abbott Cooper PLLC

Abbott Cooper

(475) 333-0674

www.abbottlawyer.com

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.