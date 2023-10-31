Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Larceny & Criminally Suspended License

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5005020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mikkola                        

STATION: Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/16/23   /   1055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boutin’s Mini Mart, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Criminally Suspended License

 

ACCUSED:  Jamie Mason                                             

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Boutin’s Mini Mart

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/2023, the Vermont State Police learned of a gas drive-off at Boutin’s Mini Mart located on RT 101 in the Town of Troy, VT. The male operator who disguised himself, pumped $61 worth of fuel and left without paying. Through subsequent investigation, the male was later identified as Jamie Mason of Richford. It was also learned Mason’s license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. On 10/30/2023, Mason was issued a citation for the offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   12/12/23   /   0830 hours        

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

You just read:

