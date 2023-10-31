Derby Barracks / Larceny & Criminally Suspended License
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A5005020
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/16/23 / 1055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boutin’s Mini Mart, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Jamie Mason
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Boutin’s Mini Mart
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/2023, the Vermont State Police learned of a gas drive-off at Boutin’s Mini Mart located on RT 101 in the Town of Troy, VT. The male operator who disguised himself, pumped $61 worth of fuel and left without paying. Through subsequent investigation, the male was later identified as Jamie Mason of Richford. It was also learned Mason’s license to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. On 10/30/2023, Mason was issued a citation for the offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/23 / 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE