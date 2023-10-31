Celebrating Motherhood: Momcozy to Host ‘Stand Up for Mums’ Comedy Special in London

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , supporting 3 million mothers worldwide, is bringing its "Stand Up for Mums" comedy show to the Soho Theatre in downtown London this 19th of November, marking a pivotal advancement in its "Remove Breastfeeding Barriers" campaign and European debut. The event aims to amplify and celebrate motherhood’s diverse experiences, highlighting its ups, downs, and unexpected moments.







Stand Up For Mums

Using stand-up comedy, Momcozy aims to vividly portray mothers' diverse daily experiences, in all its chaotic glory. 'Stand Up for Mums' not only refers to the event’s format but also embodies Momcozy’s foundational principle of prioritizing and supporting mothers comprehensively.

Attendees can anticipate an afternoon filled with laughter, revelations, and camaraderie, as stand-up comedians share tales from the trenches of motherhood. Guests and other event specifics will be disclosed closer to the date.

Aligned with its principle, 'Always Putting Moms First', Momcozy places mums at the centre of its actions. On Mother's Day, the 'Speak up for Moms' campaign honored diverse mum narratives across North America. During Breastfeeding Month, support was amplified, offering mothers educational assistance. The Parachute Program extended a $1 million value care package acknowledging mothers' unseen challenges. With the upcoming 'Stand Up for Mums' event, Momcozy is expanding its heartfelt legacy to the UK, reaffirming its unwavering global commitment to making every mother feel acknowledged and celebrated.

With its 'Stand Up for Mums' special on the horizon, Momcozy extends the invitation for those to be a part of a movement that uplifts and honors mums in everything they do, even the messier parts. Act quick to secure one of the event's 100 free lucky seats to enjoy an afternoon filled with laughs, insights, and community. Interested attendees can register HERE .

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products.

Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood.

With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8e2110d-6260-41aa-a63d-197ab155bf44

Contact info- Tim Brown tim198515@gmail.com