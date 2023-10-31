Kubecost Launches Cloud Cost Optimization and Support Through OpenCost and the FinOps Foundation’s FOCUS™ Specification

Kubecost broadens its granular, real-time, and developer-friendly cost management capabilities across the cloud cost ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced that it has added cloud cost support to the open source project, OpenCost . This addition allows OpenCost to support accessing provider billing and cloud cost visibility beyond Kubernetes across AWS, Azure, and GCP — with support for more platforms to come.



OpenCost launched in 2022 with code donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) by Kubecost . OpenCost has provided valuable cost monitoring for thousands of users looking to get insight into a single cluster. Kubecost is now expanding OpenCost’s capabilities with budgeting, forecasting, alerting, and savings recommendations across multiple clusters and multiple clouds, as a key step toward adopting and implementing the FinOps Foundation’s FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification ( FOCUS ).

The OpenCost project has been closely aligned with FOCUS, and will be an open source implementation of the FOCUS 1.0 specification. Supported by the FinOps Foundation and industry leaders, including Kubecost, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Accenture, FOCUS is a technical specification to build and maintain an open standard for cloud cost, usage, and billing data.

OpenCost and Kubecost are proud to embrace emerging industry standards such as FOCUS by providing technical users and developers an easy way to effectively implement FOCUS within multi-cloud environments. While many cloud cost tools are not built for use by developer teams, Kubecost has concentrated on delivering solutions that bring cost visibility and analysis to engineering, DevOps, and other technical teams. The FinOps Foundation 2023 State of FinOps survey pinpointed that empowering engineers to take action is the biggest FinOps challenge organizations face in 2023. With today’s announcement of expanded cloud cost management coverage, Kubecost continues to address this gap head-on.

“OpenCost and Kubecost are committed to supporting FOCUS through our cloud cost for multi-cloud infrastructure functionality,” said Webb Brown, CEO and co-founder of Kubecost. “FOCUS is a new open approach to cloud cost monitoring. By implementing FOCUS, we believe we’ll further be able to make the lives of developers, engineers, FinOps and other technical personas that are hands-on managing infrastructure cost much more manageable.”



“We’re excited to see open source projects like OpenCost integrate and align around this new specification, which will help extend the benefits of FOCUS to a wider group of users," said Udam Dewaraja, Chairperson for the FOCUS Working Group. "The FOCUS project continues to gain industry-wide momentum and contributors for its ability to bring together practitioners, cloud service providers, vendors, and consultants around a common specification for presenting cloud cost and usage data.”

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. Kubecost is trusted by thousands of leading companies, from Adobe to Under Armour, to monitor costs across all major cloud providers and in on-prem and air-gapped environments.

