Synaptics Introduces the DVF120, World’s First AI SoC Optimized for Advanced Enterprise Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Products

Extends family of power-efficient and system cost-optimized compute engines with a field-proven Linux™ and Android™ SDK, enterprise-grade security, and native support of popular collaboration platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced the availability of the DVF120 power-efficient and cost-optimized system on chip (SoC) that leverages over a decade of Synaptics’ domain experience to integrate all major features required for advanced UCC terminals. The DVF120 includes AI-based audio/voice processing, a field-hardened Linux and Android SDK, enterprise-grade security, and low-power mode. Native support of popular collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams™, Zoom™, and Cisco WebEx™ significantly enhances productivity in the digital workspace.



High-performance embedded AI processing is critical for collaboration platforms. The DVF120 addresses this with a strong GPU and out-of-the-box AI models that enable background noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), considerably improving the end user’s communication experience. The DVF120 supports Synaptics’ AI framework, allowing product developers to rapidly develop and deploy unique applications such as voice authentication and auto generation of meeting summaries.

The advanced graphics, dual-display capability, gigabit networking, and IEEE 1588 support, coupled with a high-performance quad-core CPU, enable the DVF120 to natively support the world’s leading collaboration platforms.

“As the UCC SoC market leader with over a decade of expertise, Synaptics is uniquely positioned to enable the next generation of AI-enabled collaborative user experiences,” said Mehul Mehta, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Synaptics. “By offering a unified SDK and best-in-class compute engines, video interfaces, wireless connectivity, and audio codecs, Synaptics delivers a complete system solution. This reduces time-to-market and development costs for a wide variety of adjacent multimedia systems such as control & automation devices and wireless speakers.”

According to Omdia, the global unified communications market was valued at $49 billion in 2022 and will reach $59 billion by 2027, a CAGR of 4%. Notably, the adoption of AI is growing exponentially. In collaborative meeting services, AI-enabled use cases will bring vendors and service providers revenue of $830 million by 2027, a five-year CAGR of 23%. The plug-and-play UCC terminal market is experiencing this surge in response to the increasing adoption of hybrid work models and the growing demand for enhanced employee experiences in shared workspaces.1

“Enterprises must offer seamless and intuitive experiences to support their dispersed workforce and drive organizational productivity,” said Prachi Nema, Principal Analyst, Digital Workplace, at Omdia. “Given the growing demand for heterogeneous UCC platforms and terminals, easily extendable SoCs—with more integrated features at a lower cost—have become vital to meeting customer expectations. Synaptics has the expertise and technology assets to deliver on all fronts, and the DVF120 is the ideal solution for OEMs targeting the expanding range of opportunities and emerging trends in collaborative workspaces.”

Availability

The Synaptics DVF120 SoC is sampling now and is targeting mass production in Q1 2024. For more information, please get in touch with your local sales representative.

