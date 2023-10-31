Dental 3D Printing Materials Market Predicts 3.9% CAGR to Reach US$ 171.81 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Dental 3D printing boosts efficiency, personalization, and market growth through 2033, driven by biocompatible materials and technological advances.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental 3D printing material market is estimated to reach US$ 117.02 million in 2023. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. By 2033, the total market size is projected to reach around US$ 171.81 million.



As per the latest report, the metal segment will likely hold a prominent market share of 38.5% in 2033. However, ceramic materials are anticipated to witness higher demand, rising at 6.0% CAGR through 2033.

Several factors are expected to stimulate growth in the global dental 3D printing material market. These include the rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and innovation in 3D printing materials.

In recent years, dental 3D printing has seen tremendous adaptation and expansion, revolutionizing the dentistry sector in terms of efficiency, accuracy, and patient care. This technology employs 3D printers to produce dental prostheses such as crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic devices.

Biocompatible materials have advanced in dental 3D printing. Photopolymer resins, for instance, provide improved aesthetics and durability. Further, the advancement of metal 3D printing has allowed for the construction of precise and long-lasting dental implants.

3D printing enables highly precise and personalized dental solutions. Dentists can now build restorations that are anatomically correct for their patients, boosting comfort and functionality. Patient satisfaction has increased as a result of this level of personalization.

Traditional dental prosthetic manufacturing takes time. However, the manufacturing time for dental appliances has been greatly shortened owing to 3D printing. Both dentists and patients profit from the speedy turnaround.

While a 3D printer requires a considerable initial investment, it saves money on labor and materials in the long term. This has made it more accessible to a wider range of dental laboratories and clinics.

The dental 3D printing market is continuously expanding. The demand for these solutions has surged as dentists and dental labs recognize the benefits of 3D printing. In the estimated period, the global dental 3D printing industry is predicted to expand rapidly, creating novel opportunities for dental 3D printing material manufacturers.

As 3D printing technology has become user-friendly, more dental practitioners are adopting it. This increasing adoption is expected to boost the market's expansion.

Tele-dentistry has also increased the need for dental 3D printing solutions. Remote consultations and treatment planning frequently necessitate the use of digital models and 3D-printed guides, raising the demand for these technologies.

Owing to its capacity to improve dental operations, deliver better patient care, and meet the demands of a changing healthcare sector, 3D printing is expected to gain immense traction in dentistry. The continual breakthroughs in dental 3D printing material are anticipated to further drive market expansion through 2033.

Key Takeaways from the Dental 3D Printing Material Market Study-

The global dental 3D printing material market is set to reach US$ 171.81 million by 2033.

by 2033. By material, the metal segment is expected to hold over 44.3% value share by 2023.

value share by 2023. By product, the removable partial dentures segment is set to hold a market share o f 54.9% in 2033.

in 2033. North America is anticipated to hold a value share of 31.1% by 2033.

by 2033. The United States market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 46.32 million by 2033.

by 2033. Sales in India are projected to soar at 9.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. China market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% through 2033.



“With increasing advancement in the existing dental 3D printing materials and rising popularity of CAD/CAM technology, the dental 3D printing materials industry is expected to rise steadily during the forecast period,” says an Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)



Competitive Landscape in the Dental 3D Printing Material Market:

Expansion and acquisition among several companies or brands is the key strategy of leading manufacturers such as Dentsply Sirona and Straumann Group, among others. They aim to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other players during the forecast period.

For instance,

In September 2023 , Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape expanded their workflow integrations. This integration offers dentists and dental technicians simplified, secure, and interconnected technology solutions, fostering effective collaboration.

, Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape expanded their workflow integrations. This integration offers dentists and dental technicians simplified, secure, and interconnected technology solutions, fostering effective collaboration. In May 2022, one of Europe's leading providers of clear-aligner treatment options, e PlusDental, was purchased by Straumann Group.

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on forecast revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. The global dental 3D printing material market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the dental 3D printing material market segment based on material (metals (non-precious metal alloys (cobalt chromium alloy, ti-based alloys, stainless steel), precious metal alloys) ceramics, and resins) and product (removable partial dentures, dental crowns & bridges, dental implants) across ten key regions.

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

