Investor Alert: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation into Potentially Conflicted Sale Transaction; Urges Consolidated Communications Stockholders to Contact Abbott Cooper Regarding Their Legal Rights
STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (“Consolidated Communications” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors in connection with Consolidated’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.
Consolidated Communications stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.
Abbott Cooper PLLC is dedicated to shareholders’ rights and empowering shareholders through strategic counsel and legal advocacy. For additional information about Abbott Cooper PLLC, please visit www.abbottlawyer.com.
CONTACT:
Abbott Cooper PLLC
Abbott Cooper
(475) 333-0674
www.abbottlawyer.com
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.