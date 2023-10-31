Message by the Prime Minister on Reformation Day

SLOVENIA, October 31 - Dear Citizens,

Dear Fellow Slovenians at home and abroad,

Dear Evangelical Protestants,

Five centuries ago, the spirit of the Reformation swept across Europe, creating the foundation of a new social movement. At its core, the Reformation placed individuals and their free will at the forefront, advocating for a distinct, non-dogmatic, and above all, genuine and sincere approach to religion. The Reformation's key message was encapsulated in its fundamental demands: the reformation of the church and secular authority, a renewal of spiritual life, and the freedom of the individual to critically assess societal values, to find their own path to God and independently shape their life within the social community, free from the constraints of religious dogma and secular authoritarianism. Today we still grapple with similar questions, whether they pertain to fostering the inclusion and tolerance of others, safeguarding human rights in times of violence, or especially to preserving the integrity of a nation's culture and cultural expression in times marked by censorship and conflict.

The Reformation paved the way for the Slovenian language, culture and national identity. It positioned us among the nations that preserve their thoughts and knowledge in their own unique literary language, thereby developing the cultural wealth that has been flourishing since 1550 in the form of books written in Slovenian. The courage of individuals such as Primož Trubar, Jurij Dalmatin, Sebastijan Krelj, Adam Bohorič and others has embedded the power of the Slovenian word in writings and literary works that continue to light the way for new cultural creators. As a nation and a community of thinkers, we are defined by our love of culture, books and our language.

The Slovenian book stands as the foundation of our evolution into a conscientious society based on knowledge, tolerance and respect for all. This principle was recently demonstrated at the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair, where Slovenia was the guest of honour. Through a diverse programme, we had the privilege of showcasing Slovenian creativity, intellectual thought and the importance of literature in our collective consciousness. The importance of books, especially in times of war, was highlighted in Frankfurt by philosopher Slavoj Žižek, who stated that books are needed more than ever, because "without them, there is no solution to the terrifying war in Gaza".

On today's auspicious holiday, I encourage you to embrace a book as your companion, and with it the thought that knowledge and culture are the cornerstone of national sovereignty, social solidarity, openness and individual freedom.

Prime Minister Robert Golob