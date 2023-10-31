Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,043 in the last 365 days.

ARKUS Industries Announces New Product Line and E-Commerce Capabilities in Canberra

Arkus Industries logo

ARKUS Industries - Built by the elements, for the elements.”
— Duane O'Hare
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARKUS Industries, a Canberra-based metal fabrication and roofing supplies specialist, is set to expand its product offerings and introduce online shopping options. Originating from a 20-year legacy as Still Standing Sheetmetal, ARKUS Industries is adapting to new industry demands.

New Products on the Horizon

ARKUS Industries is releasing a new range of products developed through extensive research. These products aim to address the diverse needs of construction professionals and homeowners.

Online Platform Launch

With the intent to adapt to emerging consumer behaviors, ARKUS Industries is launching an online platform. This initiative is aimed at providing customers with a convenient shopping experience.

Transition and Growth

“The name transition from Still Standing Sheetmetal to ARKUS Industries represents a significant stage in our history,” said Duane O'Hare, Director of ARKUS Industries. “We are focusing on integrating years of experience into a brand designed to meet modern industry requirements.”

Community Involvement

As part of its ongoing strategy, ARKUS Industries remains invested in the Canberra community through job creation and local partnerships.

About ARKUS Industries

ARKUS Industries, originally operating as Still Standing Sheetmetal, has a history spanning two decades in Canberra. Specializing in metal fabrication and roofing supplies, the company is branching out with new technological capabilities and an expanded product selection.

For more information, visit www.arkus.com.au

Duane O'Hare
Arkus Industries
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
TikTok

You just read:

ARKUS Industries Announces New Product Line and E-Commerce Capabilities in Canberra

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more