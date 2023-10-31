ARKUS Industries Announces New Product Line and E-Commerce Capabilities in Canberra
ARKUS Industries - Built by the elements, for the elements.”CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARKUS Industries, a Canberra-based metal fabrication and roofing supplies specialist, is set to expand its product offerings and introduce online shopping options. Originating from a 20-year legacy as Still Standing Sheetmetal, ARKUS Industries is adapting to new industry demands.
New Products on the Horizon
ARKUS Industries is releasing a new range of products developed through extensive research. These products aim to address the diverse needs of construction professionals and homeowners.
Online Platform Launch
With the intent to adapt to emerging consumer behaviors, ARKUS Industries is launching an online platform. This initiative is aimed at providing customers with a convenient shopping experience.
Transition and Growth
“The name transition from Still Standing Sheetmetal to ARKUS Industries represents a significant stage in our history,” said Duane O'Hare, Director of ARKUS Industries. “We are focusing on integrating years of experience into a brand designed to meet modern industry requirements.”
Community Involvement
As part of its ongoing strategy, ARKUS Industries remains invested in the Canberra community through job creation and local partnerships.
About ARKUS Industries
ARKUS Industries, originally operating as Still Standing Sheetmetal, has a history spanning two decades in Canberra. Specializing in metal fabrication and roofing supplies, the company is branching out with new technological capabilities and an expanded product selection.
For more information, visit www.arkus.com.au
