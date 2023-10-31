PM SOGAVARE RECEIVED OACPS SECRETARY GENERAL

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP today has received a courtesy call from the Secretary General of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), His Excellency Georges Rebelo Chikoti.

Amongst important issues, H.E Georges expressed OACPS acknowledgement of the strong leadership shown by the Prime Minister both in the international and regional fronts.

HE Georges acknowledged the Prime Minister’s well written and spoken speech at the opening of the 19th ACP- EU joint parliamentary assembly.

PM Sogavare reiterated the issues that matter to small island states, and placed more emphasis on the Lost and Damaged Mechanism which require developed countries to resource and operationalized.

PM Sogavare reaffirmed that climate change is an issue that require everyone to walk the talk in line with the Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister further re- echoed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, 85 percent of which have been ignored and could not be achieved by its expiry date on 2030.

PM Sogavare expressed confidence and trust in the OACPS and in particular the ACP- EU joint parliamentary assembly to take a stand on these issues.

PM Sogavare garlanding HE Georges Rebelo Chikoti

PM Sogavare listening to HE Georges Rebelo Chikoti

OPMC Press