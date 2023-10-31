PRC hands over 5M security equipment and materials to RSPIF

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force today received aid batches of security equipment and materials totalling 5 million for next month’s Pacific Games, a generous donation from the People’s Republic of China.

This is yet another embodiment of the sound police cooperation between Solomon Islands and PRC; another promise fulfilled by China in support of Solomon Islands hosting the Pacific Games.

Prime Minister and Pacific Games Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP witnessed the donation exchanged hands during a ceremony at the Rove Police headquarter his morning.

The security equipment and materials are to assist and support strengthen the technical, capability and capacity of RSIPF deliver a safe and green games for our people- men, women, youth, children, athletes and visitors.

Prime Minister Sogavare stated, as part of preparation for the Pacific Games 2023, PRC’s Ministry of Public Security increased the personnel input of the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) as well as conducted comprehensive security training for the RSIPF police officers.

It also aided a batch of security equipment and materials, valued at 5 million…. “including 7 categories and 1600 pieces consisting of 1300 security clothing and shoes, 2 unmanned aerial vehicle, 2 inspection machine, 29 metal detector, 1 video transmission system equipment, 200 radio walkie-talkies, 120 handheld metal detectors,” Prime Minister Sogavare elaborated.

Today’s donation is an assurance that the country will deliver on its obligation for a peaceful and happy event.

The Prime Minister adds, current Police-to-Police Cooperation is a demonstration of more future cooperation.

Prime Minister Sogavare acknowledged PRC’s continuous security generous assistance…“please accept my deepest appreciation for the capabilities you have provided to our security space, especially to ensure that it is up to date, and in par with the changing 21st century policing requirements.”

PRC’s Charg’e d’ affaires Mr. Ding Yonghua hopes, the equipment will assist realise a safe and green Pacific Games.

Mr. Ding reiterates, the PRC- SI Police Cooperation is based on mutual respect and common development adding, peace and security, development and prosperity are the joint pursuit of our two countries.

Police Minister Hon. Veke and CPLT Team Leader, Jinyong handshake after the signing ceremony

PM Sogavare and PRC Charge d affairs Ding inspecting the donated equippment and materials.

OPMC Press