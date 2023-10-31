TEAM SOLOMON HOLDS FINAL TEAM BONDING

Our local athletes who will represent the country in the upcoming Pacific Games have took part in their final team bonding session over the weekend in Honiara.

This is a very important program for the athletes and the rest of the Solomon Islands contingents as they prepare to represent the country in the Pacific’s biggest sporting event.

According to Chef de mission Fay Ghemu, “such sessions are vital for the boost of the team morale and to elevate motivation amongst athletes.”

Chef Ghemu further reiterated that through the team bonding sessions athletes will be able to form friendly relationships amongst each other as well as increase team spirit among the team.

“You will be representing your families, your communities, your provinces and most importantly our country, this nation Solomon Islands,” the Chef de mission reminded the athletes.

“The people of this nation are looking up to you with pride, she said, go and participate and wave the Solomon Islands flag higher.”

As part of the program over the weekend, the athletes were also given the opportunity to listen to former National Tennis Star and the country’s first ever Tennis athlete to play at Wimbledon Michael Leong as he share some of his experiences and made a presentation as a way to inspire, encourage and motivate the athletes.

Meanwhile, Team Solomon is expected to go to camp in the coming weeks ahead of the Pacific Games.

Team Solomon is one team, that shares one dream under one flag in a united Solomon Islands.

Chef Ghemu giving her remarks to atheletes

Former National tennis Star Michael Leong sharing some of his experiences in sports and motivational talks to athletes

Athletes in Vaa and rugby meeting and greeting each other during team bonding over the weekend.

Team Solomon Press