We have another scholarship opportunity available, this time for our "Individual Manaaki New Zealand Short Term Training Scholarship".

“Individual Manaaki New Zealand Short Term Training Scholarships”

“The New Zealand Government, through the New Zealand Aid Programme, invites potential applicants living and working in Solomon Islands to apply for a Short Term Training Scholarship to study in New Zealand from July 2024 onwards.

Applications will close 4:00pm (Solomon Is. Time) Monday 20th November 2023.

The application form and course guide can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/…/1rSZkBE97WnGsdMOE9lehCaVW89I…

Download, fill, scan and send your completed application form with supporting documents to the High Commission’s email: Honiara.Info@mfat.govt.nz

Please note that physical application forms will not be available at the NZHC office.

Any submission after the deadline will not be accepted.

Applicants MUST have employer endorsement AND a current and valid passport. (valid for 6 months beyond the course training end date).

For more information please visit: https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/…/new-zealand-short…/

For enquiries, please contact the New Zealand High Commission Honiara.Info@mfat.govt.nz or 21502.

Ngā mihi!”

