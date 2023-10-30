Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1191
PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 860, 1105
PRINTER'S NO. 1191
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
773
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, COSTA,
CULVER, LAUGHLIN AND LANGERHOLC, JUNE 8, 2023
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON HEALTH, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An
act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for
patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana
organization registration; imposing duties on the Department
of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana
organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical
Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana
Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research
program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,
the Department of Education and the Department of Human
Services; and providing for academic clinical research
centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions; in medical
marijuana organizations, further providing for APPLICATION
AND ISSUANCE, FOR limitations on permits and providing for
additional dispensary AND GROWER/PROCESSOR permits
authorized, for application and issuance of additional
dispensary permits and for limitations on other additional
permits or licenses; and, in academic clinical research
centers and clinical registrants, further providing for
definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,
No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding
definitions to read:
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26