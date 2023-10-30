Submit Release
Senate Bill 773 Printer's Number 1191

PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 860, 1105

PRINTER'S NO. 1191

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

773

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, COSTA,

CULVER, LAUGHLIN AND LANGERHOLC, JUNE 8, 2023

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON HEALTH, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An

act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for

patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana

organization registration; imposing duties on the Department

of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana

organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical

Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana

Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research

program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,

the Department of Education and the Department of Human

Services; and providing for academic clinical research

centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions; in medical

marijuana organizations, further providing for APPLICATION

AND ISSUANCE, FOR limitations on permits and providing for

additional dispensary AND GROWER/PROCESSOR permits

authorized, for application and issuance of additional

dispensary permits and for limitations on other additional

permits or licenses; and, in academic clinical research

centers and clinical registrants, further providing for

definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,

No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding

definitions to read:

