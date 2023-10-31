Ramp Closure on US 250, in Benwood, to Begin Friday, November 3, 2023

Page Content

A portion of US 250, on the Fourth Street southbound off ramp, in Benwood, will be closed at milepost 38.49, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Friday, November 3, 2023, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route, slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use South Marshall Street exit to County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street),



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​