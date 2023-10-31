Queen Street Off-Ramp on WV 9 Westbound, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The Queen Street off-ramp, on WV 9 westbound, in Berkeley County, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, to allow for the repair of a sinkhole. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
