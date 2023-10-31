Lane Closure on WV 2, Beech Bottom, to Begin on Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 2, River Road, in Beech Bottom, at the intersection of Third Street, will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, through Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for road repairs. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​