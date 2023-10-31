Lane Closure on WV 7, in Childs, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 7, in Childs, from milepost 9.54 to milepost 9.56, on Mountaineer Highway, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Wednesday, November 15, 2023, for slip repair. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are advised there is a 10-foot lane restriction and to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​