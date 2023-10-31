Road Closure on County Route 26/1, Wharton Hill Road, to Begin Thursday, November 2, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 26/1, (Wharton Hill Road), will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, November 2, 2023, through Wednesday, November 22, 2023, for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to follow detour signs.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 26 (Number 2 Ridge Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​