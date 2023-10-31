A portion of County Route 26/1, (Wharton Hill Road), will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, November 2, 2023, through Wednesday, November 22, 2023, for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to follow detour signs. Alternate Routes: Use County Route 26 (Number 2 Ridge Road). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Road Closure on County Route 26/1, Wharton Hill Road, to Begin Thursday, November 2, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.