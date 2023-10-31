Submit Release
Lane Closure for Tunnel Washing I-70, Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Interstate 70 westbound lane will be closed through the Wheeling Tunnel, and the northbound ramp, from US 250 and WV2, to the tunnel will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to wash the westbound side of the tunnel. On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Interstate 70 eastbound lane and the Market Street ramp from US 250 and WV 2, will be closed to wash the Wheeling Tunnel.
 
Alternate Route: Use Interstate 470 or US 40.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

