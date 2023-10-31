Macao Pavilion of Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) Call for exhibitors

MACAU, October 31 - In order to foster the development of Macao’s film and TV industry and help the industry to expand the market, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will set up the “Macao Pavilion” at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) in 2024. IC is now calling for the participation of local film and TV production entities at the FILMART. Interested parties are welcome to apply from 26 October to 20 November 2023. The application is free of charge.

In order to promote the film and TV production industry and attract non-local film and TV projects to film in Macao, IC will organise the participation of local film and TV production entities in the “Macao Pavilion” at the FILMART 2024 in Hong Kong, offering an excellent platform for the industry to explore exchange and cooperation opportunities and boosting the development of “Film& TV + Cultural Tourism”. Application is open to local companies with experience in assisting a minimum of eight non-local film and TV projects shooting in Macao between 2013 and 2023. IC will select a maximum of eight companies based on the following criteria: past experience of assisting film and TV projects from places other than Mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan to be produced in Macao; the scale of non-local film and TV projects to be produced in Macao; and the duties they are responsible for.

The Hong Kong International Film & TV Market is an iconic event in Asia’s film and TV industry. It is a principal trading centre for films and TV series in the world and is an important platform for exploring co-production opportunities in Asia. FILMART 2023 gathered more than 7,300 practitioners from 41 countries and regions, aimed at promoting Hong Kong as the production and distribution hub for film, television and entertainment products in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the centre for cross-media and cross-industry business cooperation.

The application rules and the application form are available for download at the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website (www.macaucci.gov.mo). Applicants can submit the required documents via email SIF@icm.gov.mo from 26 October to 20 November.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Chong or Mr Kuan, staff members of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, through tel. 8399 6256 or 8399 6295 during office hours.