PHILIPPINES, October 31 - Press Release

October 29, 2023 Villar announces the 12th OFW & Family Summit 2023 on November 10 Senator Cynthia A. Villar called on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their family members to register for the upcoming 12th OFW and Family Summit on November 10 to be held at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Road, Las Piñas City. Villar said the theme for this year's summit is "Masaganang Kabuhayan Para sa OFWs and Families." "My family and many OFWs always look forward to this event because it has evolved into an occasion where OFWs and their families gather and interact with private and government institutions for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others," noted Villar. "We hope to inculcate financial literacy among OFWs, which will equip them with the necessary tools to grow their money in their homeland," also said the senator," a known advocate of the rights and welfare of our migrant workers. During the one-day summit, which starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., participants will be taught to wisely invest hard-earned money and to avoid falling victims to human trafficking, illegal recruitment and investment scams. Those who can register are OFWs and members of their family like their spouses and children, parents and siblings. Registration is free at the entrance of the venue. To join the raffle draw, one must be registered. Raffle prizes include among others, Camella house and lot, motorcycles and Kabuhayan showcases from All Day Home. Participants can register online. Just go to the link: https://ofwsummit2023.villarsipag.org/; or scan the QR code infront of the flyer/poster and follow these instructions. Villar said they can also go to OFW & Family Summit Desk In Vista Mall and Starmall branches nationwide. They can register on-site on November 10 (Friday). "Read the instructions for registration and submit needed documents which can be seen in the flyer/poster/registration link. " After registration, they have to wait for the confirmation/verification that will be sent them through email or mobile. For those joining the event, the senator reminded them to bring the passport and working visa of OFW, proof of remittances, Seaman's Book, job contract, copy of documents like marriage contract, birth certificate inorder to prove one is a relative of an OFW, Covid vaccinatiin car, Vax certificate or International Certificate of Vaccination with 1st dose and 2nd dose. Villar, ipinahayag ang 12th OFW & Family Summit 2023 sa November 10 INANUNSIYO ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar na maaari nang magparehistro ang Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at mga miyembro ng pamilya nito para sa 12th OFW and Family Summit sa November 10 na gaganapin The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Road, Las Piñas City. Sinabi ni Villar na ang tema sa summit sa taong ito ay "Masaganang Kabuhayan Para sa OFWs and Families." "My family and many OFWs always look forward to this event because it has evolved into an occasion where OFWs and their families gather and interact with private and government institutions for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others," giit ni Villar. "We hope to inculcate financial literacy among OFWs, which will equip them with the necessary tools to grow their money in their homeland," sabi pa ng senador na kailalang advocate ng karapatan at kaligtasan ng ating migrant workers. Sa one-day summit, na magsisimula 8 a.m. at matatapos 4 p.m., tuturuan ang mga kahalok na matalinong paraam na mag-invest ng pinaghirapan pera at maiwasang maging biktima ng human trafficking, illegal recruitment at investment scams. Maaaring magpatala ang OFWs at miyembro ng pamilya gaya ng asawa at mga anak at magulang at mga kapatid. Libre ang pagpaparehistro sa entrance ng venue. Kailangang rehistrado para makasali sa raffle draw na may premyong Camella house and lot, motorcycles at mga Kabuhayan showecase mula sa All Day Home. Puwede ring magparehistro online ang mga gustong lumahok. Pumunta lamang sa link: https://ofwsummit2023.villarsipag.org/; o i-scan ang QR code sa harap ng flyer/poster at sundin ang instructions. Maari rin silang magtungo sa OFW & Family Summit Desk na nasa mga sangay ng Vista Mall at Starmall sa buong bansa. Makapagparehistro rin sila on-site sa November 10 (Friday). "Read the instructions for registration and submit needed documents which can be seen in the flyer/poster/registration link. " Matapos ang registration, hintayin ang confirmation/verification na ipadadala sa kanilang sa email o mobile. Sa mga lalahok sa summit, kailangang magdala ng mga sumusunod: passport at working visa ng OFW, katibayan ng remittances, Seaman's Book, job contract, kopya ng marriage contract, birth certificate para patunay na kamag-anak ang OFW, Covid vaccinatiin card, Vax certificate o International Certificate of Vaccination sa 1st dose at 2nd dose.