STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON PH CASE VS CHINA OVER ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE

The term "West Philippine Sea" is a geopolitical designation of our government, an alternative name to the parts of the South China Sea that are within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in which we have territorial and maritime claims in that region.

Ang katagang ito ay sumasalamin sa legal na pag-angkin natin sa teritoryong ito. The Hague-based UN-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled overwhelmingly in our favor in determining China's claims as unlawful.

Malaki ang tiwala ko na masusing pinag-aralan ang kasong planong isampa laban sa China sa pagsira ng corals at iba pang diumano'y environmental crimes sa West Philippine Sea at kasama na dito ang kaso na naipanalo na natin noong 2016.

Nothing prevents us from filing a legal case, especially based on established international laws and agreements such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

What is at stake here transcends territorial claims and disputes, it's the environmental degradation and destruction by China, a violation of an obligation under the UNCLOS to protect and preserve the marine environment.