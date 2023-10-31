Bong Go's timely intervention rekindles hope for embattled Sarangani family

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended pivotal medical assistance to a family in Kiamba, Sarangani. The plight of the family, in dire need of surgical intervention for their child born with a severe medical condition, was alleviated by the timely intervention of Go, Kiamba Mayor George Falgui, and the Department of Health (DOH)'s Medical Assistance Fund.

Eunila Manikil was in dire need of intracranial and extracranial repair surgery for her child born with Naso-Ethmoidal Meningoencephalocele.

Initially, she sought the help of a local medical mission. However, the full scope of medical assistance they needed was way beyond the capacity of the local mission.

"Kinuha kami dito ng alas siete, a-attend sana ako ng medical mission, nahuli naman ako noong medical mission noong Biyernes kaya nag-react na si mayor na amin na lang daw dalahin sa ospital na doon na daw namin pa-operahan ang aming anak," she shared.

Upon realizing the limitations of the local medical mission, Mayor Falgui reached out to Senator Go for additional support. Go is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health.

In a swift response to Falgui's request, Go's team sought assistance from DOH and ensured that the necessary surgical intervention for the child was promptly carried out at the General Santos Doctors Hospital, Inc.

Expressing her profound gratitude, Eunila remarked, "Una sa lahat, nagpapasalamat ako kay Bong Go, kay senator, marami talagang salamat, Senator Bong Go."

"Salamat kay Mayor George Falgui at kay Senator Bong Go. Maraming salamat sa lahat-lahat, salamat sa lahat. God bless po sa inyo," said Ceasar, the young beneficiary.

Mayor Falgui also underscored the crucial role played by Go in ensuring the success of his medical mission.

"Ipinagpatuloy namin ang aming medical mission sa pamamagitan ng inyong suporta, Senator Bong Go. Natapos talaga ang kanyang operasyon. Ang overwhelming na reaksyon ay hindi lamang mula sa pamilyang iyon, kundi maging sa buong barangay community ay natuwa sa nangyari," he said.

The Mayor also commended Go's relentless efforts, particularly highlighting the senator's Malasakit Center program which plays a crucial role for citizens requiring hospitalization and medical attention.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

There are at present 159 Malasakit Centers that are operational across the country and poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than seven million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Go asserted his commitment to bolstering healthcare initiatives across the country.

He emphasized that the collaborative efforts among government officials exemplify the tangible impact that can be harnessed through coordinated efforts at both local and national levels.

"Ang pagtutulungan ng mga opisyal ng pamahalaan ay patunay sa ating malasakit sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa aspeto ng kalusugan. Sa ating pagkakaisa, maaari nating mapabuti ang kalagayan ng ating healthcare system at mabigyan ng agarang tulong medikal ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino na nangangailangan nito," he concluded.