15th NA’s 6th session: Q&A activity to focus on four areas

HÀ NỘI - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on October 30 chaired a meeting to review the preparations for a question-and-answer activity to be held as part of the 15th NA’s sixth session, which commenced in Hà Nội on October 23.

At the function, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường presented a report on the preparation work, with participants then discussing related methods and timing.

In his conclusion, Huệ stressed that the Q&A would focus on four areas namely general economics – macroeconomics, sectoral economics, socio-culture, and judiciary matters, internal affairs and state audit.

The activity is set to take two days and a half, spending approximately 160-170 minutes on each area. However, the timing will be adjusted flexibly based on the real situation.

The top legislator clarified that the Q&A event at the 6th session would focus on examining the “commitments” made by government members and heads of sectors to implementing the 10 resolutions of the 14th and 15th legislatures, rather than addressing current issues.

In that spirit, he requested thorough preparations. VNA/VNS