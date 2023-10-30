When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 30, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 30, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Mid America Pet Food Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula

Company Announcement

Mid America Pet Food, Mount Pleasant, Texas, is voluntarily recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula produced at its Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. This voluntary recall was initiated after a third-party conducted random sampling and product associated with three lots tested positive for Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Products were distributed to various distributors and retailers in the United States. The affected product includes:

Product Description Lot Number Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 1000016890 5 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016891 15 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016892 40 pound bag 6/12/2024

Lot code information is found on the back of the bag. Images of product are below.

No other products are included in this recall. This recall is separate from and unrelated to the Mid America Pet Food recall for Salmonella on September 3, 2023.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull the recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products.

Do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.