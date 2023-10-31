BOB AND BRAD, Famous Physical Therapists Trusted By 4.8 Million Followers, Launches First Mini Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Bob and Brad launch new Air 2 massage gun on Amazon at $89.99, offering affordable percussion therapy with 12mm amplitude in a mini, lightweight massager.

As physical therapists, we're so excited about the new Bob and Brad Air 2 mini massage gun. The best-in-class power delivers deep muscle therapy, perfect for targeted relief anytime, anywhere.” — Bob and Brad

WINONA, MINNESOTA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOB AND BRAD, a Minnesota-based physical therapists' brand known for helping millions of people navigate health challenges, is pleased to announce that the Air 2 mini Massage Gun, a portable deep tissue massage gun, is now available on Amazon for a retail price of $89.99.

The Air 2 is one of just two mini massage guns on the market today with 12mm amplitude. The price of the Air 2, however, makes it the only professional-grade portable massage gun under $100, giving shoppers a best-in-class therapeutic experience without sacrificing affordability, power, or versatility.

At just 5.1” long and 4.9” tall, the Air 2 delivers effortless portability and 2-4 hours of continuous usage per charge. With five interchangeable silicone heads and an ergonomic right triangle design, the device ensures a comfortable grip and customizable massage experience for every hand size. Each component fits in the Air 2’s convenient carry case, making it easy to achieve muscle pain relief on the go.

The BOB AND BRAD team – which has over 60 years of combined experience and multiple appearances on Forbes, CNN Health, Mashable, and SPY – designed the Air 2 to increase access to deep muscle therapy. With Bob and Brad’s personal mission to help as many people as possible live healthy, fit, and pain-free lives, the affordability of the Air 2 is a significant step toward the brand’s goal.

"As physical therapists, we know how important it is to take care of your body and support muscle recovery. That's why we're so excited about the new Bob and Brad Air 2 mini massage gun. Its best-in-class power delivers deep muscle therapy in a compact, lightweight design - perfect for targeted relief anytime, anywhere. We hope our newest innovation helps even more people experience the wellness benefits of massage guns affordably,” said brand co-founders Bob and Brad.

For athletes, people recovering from injuries, and anyone with general aches and pains, targeting muscles with the Air 2’s percussive pressure can:

- Reduce muscle pain and tension

- Lower lactic acid buildup, a common cause of soreness

- Enhance lymphatic flow to combat toxins and boost immune health

- Boost body awareness and improve muscle flexibility

In addition to providing expert insight to 4.8 followers on its YouTube channel, the BOB AND BRAD brand has gained notoriety for its dynamic collection of professional-grade physical therapy devices, which now includes seven unique physical therapist-backed massage guns.

For a limited time, BOB AND BRAD is offering a $10 OFF coupon for customers to experience the new product, bringing the current sales price down to $79.99 on Amazon.

Learn more and order the Air 2 Massage Gun. More information about BOB AND BRAD is available at the BOB AND BRAD Amazon storefront, or on YouTube @BobandBrad.

Target Sore Muscles Anywhere with the Bob and Brad Air 2 Mini Massage Gun