Consult With FEMA Experts at Local Hardware Stores for Repair, Rebuilding Advice

ATLANTA – As Georgia residents repair and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, FEMA continues to team up with local hardware stores to provide free information and tips on how to make hurricane-damaged homes stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists will be available in Quitman, Adel and Valdosta to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work. There is no charge and reservations are not required.

The specialists will be available on these dates and at these locations:

Monday through Saturday, Oct. 30–Nov. 4

Stone's Home Centers in Brooks County

1106 W. Screven St.

Quitman, GA 31643

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, Nov. 6–9

Home Depot in Lowndes County

1825 Norman Dr.

Valdosta, GA 31601

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, Nov. 6–9 and Saturday Nov. 11

(not available Nov. 10 in observance of Veteran’s Day)

Adel Trading Co. Home Center in Cook County

313 West Fifth St.

Adel, GA 31620

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Saturday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

