FEMA Approves More Than $1.15 Million in Federal Funding for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $1.15 million for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for culvert repairs in Harlan County after last summer’s severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides caused culvert damage.

Following the devastating flood event, high velocity flood water oversaturated the soil on the eastbound lane of KY- 522 causing the box culvert to collapse. This occurred west of Eversole Hollow Road in Cumberland.

FEMA approved $1,156,847 for KYTC to utilize for contract services to restore the facility back to its pre-disaster function and capacity. The new 12 X 8 feet single reinforced concrete block culvert (RCBC) will replace two existing RCBC: one will be 8 X 3 feet and the other 4 x 3 feet.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation program is adding an additional 6720 cubic foot RCBC. The mitigation measure will reduce the risk of future damage by armoring the embankment to allow a greater flow of water under the roadway.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation/Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. The federal share for reimbursement for this project is 75% and the Commonwealth share is 25%. Project costs for contract work is $1,444,875 and $97,588 for hazard mitigation projects. The total of $1,542,463 is funded at a 75% federal cost share of $1,156,847.

FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer John Brogan said, “In keeping with our mission, we are pleased that FEMA and our partners, through Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation programs, are helping local communities with their recovery.”

For more information on eastern Kentucky’s recovery from last year’s historic flooding, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

