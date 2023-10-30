La Trobe climbs up the global rankings

Overall, La Trobe has maintained its standing among the world’s top 300 Universities while significantly improving its performance across key subjects including; Education, Psychology, Clinical & Health, Computer Science, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor and President of La Trobe University, Professor John Dewar AO, said these results were testament to the hard work of the University’s talented and dedicated staff and their ongoing commitment to high-impact, globally recognised research.

“I am so proud of these results which reflect the continued efforts of our devoted staff, collaborative partners and the entire University community, and are a further endorsement of La Trobe’s commitment to delivering an education of the highest international quality,” Professor Dewar said.

“I thank our staff, students and the La Trobe community for their passionate efforts in building a diverse, innovative and ambitious teaching and learning environment.”

There were especially strong results for Psychology, which is now ranked within the world’s top 175 universities, its highest ranking since the inception of its subject ranking, and for Education, which has ranked in the world’s top 200.

Professor Pauleen Bennett, acting Dean Psychology and Public Health, said that the School had made a lot of changes in recent years to introduce new and innovative psychology programs and update the curriculum to meet student need.

“It’s fantastic to see that the hard work and dedication of our amazing staff has resulted in these improved rankings for Psychology,” Professor Bennett said.

Professor Joanna Barbousas, Dean of the La Trobe School of Education, said that she was delighted with the results.

“We are so thrilled with these results, which reflect the School of Education’s commitment to evidence-informed approaches to building a world-class, highly skilled future focused teaching profession,” Professor Barbousas said.

These results follow La Trobe’s continued growth in global rankings in recent years, and follow exceptional results in the recent QS World University Rankings which placed La Trobe at 242 in the world.

About the THE rankings

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject uses trusted and rigorous performance indicators as with the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, with methodology individually calibrated to suit specialised subjects.

