Teen Arrested for Carjackings

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a 15-year-old who has been charged in connection with four carjackings across the District.

 

A 15-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, D.C. has been arrested and charged with the following offenses:

 

  • Unarmed Carjacking: On Saturday, October 21, 2023, at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23173836

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 6:25 am in the 1700 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 23173960

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, October 22, 2023, at approximately 8:05 pm in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23174275

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am in the 3700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23176104

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

