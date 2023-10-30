Submit Release
Suspects Sought After Robbery in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects sought for a robbery that happened in Southeast, DC.

 

On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects assaulted the victim then took the victim’s money. The suspects then fled the location.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/6-UvtLUJz5I

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23162629

###

