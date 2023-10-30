MPD Arrests Teen for String of Carjackings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a 16-year-old who has been charged in connection with six carjacking across the District.

16-year-old Isaiah Davis, of Southwest, D.C. has been charged as an adult with the following offenses:

Unarmed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast. CCN: 23155083

Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 9:58 p.m. in the 4900 block of Sheriff Road Northeast. CCN: 23155670

Unarmed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 10:52 in the 500 block of 21 st Street Northeast. CCN: 23155717.

Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on I-295 Southbound prior to exit 1. CCN: 23155757

Armed Carjacking: On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 8:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of 7 th Street Southeast. CCN: 23163429

Armed Carjacking: On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 10:25 p.m. in the 200 block of 45 th Street Northeast. CCN: 23163483

Robbery: On September 22, 2023, at approximately 4:16 p.m. in the 4400 block of Sheriff Road Northeast. CCN: 23156714

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

