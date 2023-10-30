Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,193 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Teen for String of Carjackings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a 16-year-old who has been charged in connection with six carjacking across the District.

 

16-year-old Isaiah Davis, of Southwest, D.C. has been charged as an adult with the following offenses:

 

  • Unarmed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast. CCN: 23155083
  • Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 9:58 p.m. in the 4900 block of Sheriff Road Northeast. CCN: 23155670
  • Unarmed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 10:52 in the 500 block of 21st Street Northeast. CCN: 23155717.
  • Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on I-295 Southbound prior to exit 1. CCN: 23155757
  • Armed Carjacking: On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 8:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of 7th Street Southeast. CCN: 23163429
  • Armed Carjacking: On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 10:25 p.m. in the 200 block of 45th Street Northeast. CCN: 23163483
  • Robbery: On September 22, 2023, at approximately 4:16 p.m. in the 4400 block of Sheriff Road Northeast. CCN: 23156714

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

You just read:

MPD Arrests Teen for String of Carjackings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more