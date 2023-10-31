Westminster Barracks / LSA and DUI #1
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B1007397 and 23B1007395
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023 - 1:18 PM
STREET: Pleasant Valley Rd
TOWN: Rockingham
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Cole
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkensville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Saab
VEHICLE MODEL: 93
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor to the rear end and side passenger.
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/30/2023, at approximately 12:54 PM and 1:18 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received two separate calls about a sedan into a guardrail and into the tree line. It was the same vehicle for each incident and the same operator.
Subsequent investigation led to citing the operator, Brian Cole (33), for leaving the scene of an accident; and arresting him after Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were performed for the suspicion of DUI drugs. Cole was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Cole was given a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 12/19/2023 at 8:30 AM for the suspicion of DUI and on 12/05/2023 at 8:30 AM for LSA.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint, several were issued.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: two dates, read above.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.