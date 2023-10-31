Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / LSA and DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B1007397 and 23B1007395                                               

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks                            

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023 - 1:18 PM

STREET: Pleasant Valley Rd

TOWN: Rockingham

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Cole

AGE: 33    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkensville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Saab

VEHICLE MODEL: 93

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor to the rear end and side passenger.

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/30/2023, at approximately 12:54 PM and 1:18 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received two separate calls about a sedan into a guardrail and into the tree line. It was the same vehicle for each incident and the same operator.

 

Subsequent investigation led to citing the operator, Brian Cole (33), for leaving the scene of an accident; and arresting him after Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were performed for the suspicion of DUI drugs. Cole was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Cole was given a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 12/19/2023 at 8:30 AM for the suspicion of DUI and on 12/05/2023 at 8:30 AM for LSA.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint, several were issued.

LODGED - LOCATION: No            

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: two dates, read above.

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

