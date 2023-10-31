Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces June 30, 2023 Year End Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its annual financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, including the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"), management discussion and analysis for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 (the "MD&A"), and Forms 51- 101F1, F2 and F3.

This news release summarizes information contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents, and the Forms 51-101F1, F2 and F3, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

In accordance with the Corporation's change of year-end from December 31 to June 30 that was approved by the board of directors of the Corporation on August 25, 2023, the Financial Statements and MD&A provide a comparison of the financial performance of the Corporation for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022. The Corporation has requested approval of the change of year-end from the Canada Revenue Agency, however such approval is still pending.

CSRI is a natural resources company focused on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (6 months) (12 months) Average sales volumes of natural gas (mcf/d) 1,009 1,760 Average sales price of natural gas ($/mcf) $ 2.58 $ 2.60 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 400,783 $ 283,942 Operating netback $ (366,625 ) $ (366,625 ) Cash flow from operating activities $ (303,502 ) $ (1,332,214 ) Earnings (loss) and comprehensive loss $ (1,112,140 ) $ (1,825,952 ) - per share basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Capital expenditures $ 81,999 $ 317,928





June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Working capital $ 123,980 $ 259,569 Total assets $ 39,267,518 $ 39,274,443 Total debt $ - $ - Shareholders' capital $ 36,429,424 $ 36,512,423 Number of common shares outstanding 278,177,583 268,177,583

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

"Louisa DeCarlo"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Telephone (403) 618-2113

Louisa DeCarlo ( louisa.decarlo@csri.ca )

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

