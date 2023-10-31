Renowned Author and Historian, Michael E. Goings, to Appear in Exclusive December Interview with Logan Crawford
"Unveiling the Miracle Within: An Exclusive Interview with Michael E. Goings"DILLON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael E. Goings, an esteemed pastor, author, and historian with over four decades of experience, is scheduled to appear in an exclusive TV interview with Logan Crawford this upcoming December. The interview promises to shed light on Goings' remarkable life journey, his literary inspirations, and his latest compelling work, "Seed of Simon."
A distinguished alumnus of American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, Michael Goings also served three years in the Army, which has undoubtedly contributed to the depth and diversity of his writing. His life in Dillon, South Carolina, alongside his wife, Dr. Louise Goings, is enriched by the presence of their two adult children, Jennifer (Demetrius) Rouse and Michael Goings II, along with two beloved grandchildren, Elisha and Demetrius Rouse Jr.
In his interview, Michael Goings will share the sources of his inspiration as a writer, including his unwavering faith and the profound impact of reading other authors' works. He attributes his creativity to his extensive travels, where he has had the privilege of engaging with individuals from diverse cultures around the world. Goings is a dedicated reader and a keen observer, emphasizing the importance of continual writing practice for honing his craft.
"Seed of Simon" is the latest literary gem penned by Michael Goings. The novel follows the life of Rafael Smith, a young African-American man who experiences recurring dreams about the suffering and sacrifice of Simon of Cyrene, a historical figure to whom Rafael has a significant connection. As the story unfolds, Simon discovers that his blood possesses a miraculous healing agent, a revelation that leads him to go undercover to protect himself from ruthless pharmaceutical companies seeking to exploit his unique gift.
Throughout the novel, readers accompany Simon on his journey, where he joins forces with two like-minded individuals dedicated to utilizing his miraculous blood to heal those afflicted by sickness and disease. Along the way, Simon and his comrades embark on a daring mission to rescue kidnapped children targeted for sacrifice by a malevolent occultist group on Halloween night.
Rafael Smith's mission, driven by divine purpose, is to share the gift bestowed upon him by God with as many people as possible, ultimately fulfilling God's will. "Seed of Simon" is a tale of resilience, self-discovery, and the power of faith in the face of adversity.
For more information about Michael E. Goings and his extraordinary literary works, please visit his official website: www.michaelgoings.com.
To secure your own copy of "Seed of Simon" by Michael E. Goings, visit the book's page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Seed-Simon-Michael-Goings/dp/1088087019.
Don't miss this exclusive TV interview with Michael E. Goings, where he unveils the captivating narrative of "Seed of Simon" and shares insights into his illustrious career. Stay tuned for this illuminating event coming this December with Logan Crawford.
